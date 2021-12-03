If we go to the dried legumes of a lifetime, we know that they require a certain time before including them in our dishes, since soaking and then cooking is essential. If we want to reduce the times in the kitchen, we tell you how to speed up the cooking of legumes using the microwave.

Express hydration in the microwave

The microwave is a very useful device when cooking easy and in a short time, this is how we can make a express hydration of dried legumes using the same.

Whether we want shorten the soaking time or if we have forgotten to soak the dried legumes the night before and we need to use them in a short time, we recommend go to the microwave for it.

So, we just have to place a part of dried legumes for three parts of water in a microwave-safe container, covered. We will place the container with the legumes in water for 15 minutes at full power in the microwave and we will obtain the vegetables already hydrated.

This step using the microwave saves us 8 to 10 hours of soaking prior to cooking the legumes, but we can also add more water and microwave at maximum power for 10 minutes if we want to finish the whole legume cooking. Although everything will depend on the particular tastes and preferences of each one, achieving more or less firmness in each grain.

You know, if you search speed up the cooking of legumes using the microwave, You can avoid soaking and hydrate them in a few minutes using it, as well as finish cooking the dried legumes in a very short time.

In Vitónica | Nine Fish Recipes to Easily Make in the Microwave

Image | Pexels