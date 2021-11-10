MIUI hides within it a large number of options that make life easier for us when interacting with our phone, either from downloading videos and photos, viewing the data consumed from the notification panel and even hiding or blocking the applications on our phone in a simple way.

The tutorial that we bring you today has to do with the order of the applications on our desktop which, on certain occasions, is not always the one we want. Well, thanks to a simple trick that MIUI offers us, we can get the icons to be perfectly adjusted and ordered without even the need to manually interact with the computer screen.

How to sort your Xiaomi desktop icons automatically

As we say, the most interesting thing about this trick is that it will not even be necessary to interact with the icons or change anything manually, since the system will do it automatically for us. In order to access this setting, we will have to do the following:





From the desktop of your phone, pinch the screen and you will access the configuration submenu of the desktop

Once you are on the desktop screen that you have cluttered and you want to adjust automatically, shake your device so that the changes are carried out

And voila, once we have done the process, we will notice that the icons on that page have been automatically organized in the form of a grid without any type of space to fill, a simple and efficient way to organize the applications within our desktop.