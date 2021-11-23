Windows is one of the best systems developed by the Microsoft company. This was launched in 2014 and by then it was one of the most complete systems in regards to functions. Today, it is still the best computer system around, but you have to wait a bit to see what the results of the recently released Windows 11 will be.

One of the best features of Windows 10 is ‘Hidden Files’. We will show you shortly how to view hidden files in Windows 10. There are several ways to view this type of file and we will demonstrate each of those so that you can learn more about what your computer’s system can do.

How can you see hidden files using CMD?

The hardest way to see hidden files on a Windows 10 computer is from the CDM. Also, the only hidden files that can be viewed using the CDM are those from USB sticks. If you want to see the hidden files on your hard drive, you will have to run another process.

However, if you want to learn view hidden files of a USB memory using the CDM, pay attention to the following indications that we will give you. In them, the process to be executed will be shown:

Turn on your computer.

Log in to your username.

Connect the USB memory to the computer.

Press the Windows key and the keyboard button ‘X’ and click on ‘OK’.

In the window that will appear you are going to place the code ‘ -h -r -s / s / d G: *. * ‘(in case the letter of the USB memory is not’ G ‘, change it and put the one with the USB).

‘(in case the letter of the USB memory is not’ G ‘, change it and put the one with the USB). Finally, click on ‘OK’ and a new window will appear in which the hidden files of that USB memory will be displayed.

It should be noted that if you do this type of procedure at night, it would be good to adjust the brightness of your screen so that protect your sight from monitor light. Do not strain your eyes with the intense light of the monitor, it will help you to keep it intact when your age increases.

What differentiates a hidden file from one that is not?

This is something that you must learn to differentiate so that you do not get confused when they talk about hidden files. The Windows hidden files 10 They cannot be seen with the naked eye, to see them it is important to go to the folder order options within Windows Explorer and make them visible.

In contrast, files that are not hidden can be seen by simply entering a library and opening a folder. Almost no one knows this hidden folders optionThat’s why if you want to protect a file, just hide it inside a library with this function.

The Windows 11 operating system introduced new improvements in regards to video quality and also to the audio recording quality. Possibly, they have also added some new features when it comes to file privacy by using the hidden folders feature.

If you want to enjoy the new functions of Windows 11 operating system You will be glad to know that there is a way to go from Windows 10 to Windows 11, without losing a single personal file that you have stored on your hard drive.

How to enter advanced settings to see hidden folders?

Apart from viewing the hidden files of a folder in Windows 10 from the CDM or from the top bar of Windows Explorer, there is no other way to see them. There is no kind of ‘Advanced Settings’ to view hidden folders on a hard drive in Windows 10.

However, there is another way to see the hidden files, which is from the file explorer, as we mentioned before. Activate the view of hidden folders from Windows Explorer it is much easier than from CDM and you don’t have to do so many things. Now, in the next subtopic we will show how to see hidden folders in a simple way.

Learn how to use the file explorer to access hidden files

The process for view hidden folders in Windows 10 from Windows Explorer only consists of 6 steps. However, pay attention to each of them:

Open Windows Explorer.

Go to the top. Enter the ‘View’ section.

Click on ‘Options’.

Select the option ‘Change folder’.

Then, click on the ‘Options’.

Check the box that says ‘Show hidden files and folders’ and you will immediately see each of the hidden files.

Whenever you want view hidden files on a computer where this option is disabled, you will have to do this. It should be noted that if you have complications when executing this process, you have at your complete disposal the website of Microsoft technical support. There, you will find information about any problems related to Windows.