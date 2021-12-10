If you want to share a YouTube video on your Twitter or Facebook accounts, it is necessary that know the different methods offered by these platforms to achieve your goal. That is why in this article we will tell you what you can do to achieve it in the simplest way.

The first method is adding the link or rather URL of the video on your Facebook. To do this, the first thing we will do is enter YouTube, and locate the video of your choice, it can be a news item, song or anything else.

When you find the video you must copy the link of him. Then, log in to your Facebook account, in your Facebook you must paste the URL, at the top of the news where it asks you what you are doing.

Automatically the Facebook platform will search for description and title of YouTube video. Then you can add a description to your publication if you wish, and finally, just click on publish.

Another option you can use to share a YouTube video on your personal Facebook account is using the share button, to do this follow these steps:

Login to YouTube, either from your phone or computer. Find the video you want to share. Once you find the video, click on the share button that is represented by an arrow, and is located just below the video. Once you click on the share button, select the Facebook option and log into your account. Then, just click on publish, so that the video will be uploaded on your profile.

Both methods that we have just explained are very easy to use, however, if you want to do it without using the link or URL of the video, you can use this other method.

It should be noted that this other method has an advantage than the previous ones And is that the person can see the video directly on Facebook without being taken to the YouTube platform, and the second thing is that if the video you share is deleted by the channel that uploaded it, it will still appear on your profile anyway, The same is not the case with the previous two, since it is also eliminated. So to apply this method you will have to follow the following steps:

First of all, you have to download the video that you want to publish on your profile. To do this, use any page intended for that. Among the most used pages we have DownloadYoutube, just enter the link of the video of your choice and the download will start automatically. When you already have the video downloaded on your phone or computer, you just have to publish it. To do this, enter your Facebook and then select the option to publish a photo or video. Finally, just choose the video you downloaded from your files. Ready, it’s that simple to post a YouTube video on your Facebook.

If you wish add heavier YouTube video to your personal Facebook account, for this you can use any of these methods.

Like a post

If you want to add a heavy YouTube video to your personal Facebook account, you can do it as a post, that is, you write a post and enter the YouTube video link. This is very similar to the first method that we explained in the previous part, just look for the video of your choice and then copy its URL, then you go to your Facebook and paste it as if you were going to make any publication.

The link in your stories

The second method for share a long YouTube video on Facebook is by placing the link or URL in your Facebook story, for this, just search YouTube for the video of your choice and then copy the URL, then go to your Facebook and click on upload a story and select the text option here you will have to paste the link of the video, finally to publish. Ready, now every friend who sees your story can go to the video you just posted.

If you want to publish your own YouTube videos on Twitter account, you can do it through the following ways.

From the mobile app

If you are going to do it through your mobile, go to YouTube and locate your video, then click on the share option, which is represented by an arrow-shaped icon, and finally, just select Twitter.

With your computer

And if you do it for middle of a computer is the same procedure locate your video you want to post, then select on share and then on Twitter.

How can you automatically embed a video from your YouTube channel on your other networks?

If you are a content creator on YouTube platform and you want to insert a video from your personal channel automatically with the other social networks, the best thing you can do is synchronize or link your YouTube channel with the social network, for example, Facebook.

If you want to place it automatically with your Twitter account, you will have to create an account in Zapier, when you have already registered in Zapier, you must select the option that says Make a Zap.

Then, it will seem like a window where you must place the accounts you want to connect in this case select Twitter and YouTube. Next you must establish the action that you want to be carried out here you must click on new video and Create tweet. In this way, every time you post a video on your YouTube channel, a tweet will also be created on your Twitter account. Next you must click on Used Zap. Finally, grant the necessary permissions so that you finish linking your two accounts.