Although the Twitter application is not that versatile, it is widely used by people all over the world. This is partly because this social network focuses more than anything on sharing news, but it ends up being very important to many people.

If you are a person who fully uses all your social networks, and publishes things at all times, you may want to save time when making a publication and not have to do it repeatedly in your different networks. Here we will teach you how to link your Twitter account with your Instagram account for posts to go out automatically.

How to share posts on all your social networks at once?

As expected, sometimes it is very annoying to post the same photo or video manually on each of our social networks. Therefore, there is a function that has been added to all of these so that when you post a new publication in one of them, it is added to the others.

What should you keep in mind before sharing a Tweet on Instagram?

As in all social networks, there are going to be things that you should keep in mind when post a Tweet on your Instagram account. Therefore, here we will explain a little about that.

Different policies and rules between social networks

The problem in this case is that the privacy rules of both applications are different, so sometimes some Instagram posts could clash with the terms of the Twitter app or vice versa. Therefore, you will have to be careful when you post these so that they do not collide with the terms of one with the other.

If you want to link your Twitter account with your Instagram account so that everything you post on this is reflected on Instagram, you can do it like this. These are several steps, so you will have to have a little patience.

First you will enter the Instagram application on your iPhone or Android phone Now you will go to your profile by pressing your photo at the bottom of the screen, then you will press the three points that are at the top of the screen Now you will enter ‘Settings’ and press the name of ‘Synchronization’ When you are in the synchronization section, you will click on ‘Options’ and then on ‘Settings’. Here you will give a touch to ‘Linked accounts’ and from there you will be able to synchronize your Instagram with other networks of your property Now you will see the list of social networks with which you can link your Instagram account, here you will choose the Twitter account Now you will have to put the name of your Twitter user and your password. After you do this, you will have to activate the synchronization by flicking the blue switch on the right side After this the application will return and sync with Twitter will be activated

How to share a Tweet on the Instagram feed?

If you are new to Twitter and want learn to share your tweets In the Instagram posts, here we are going to show you the steps so you can get it.

Upload a Tweet to your Instagram story

The process of sharing your Twitter tweets on Instagram is to post them in your stories. You can do this without having to take a screenshot or do it manually, but instead you can share it directly from Twitter if you have already synchronized your account with the Instagram one.

First, you will enter your Twitter and search for the tweet you want to share in the Instagram story Now you will touch on share tweet, this will be under the tweet you want to share Then a list of applications with which you can share will be displayed, you will press on Instagram history Now you will have to give the application permission to start the Instagram application. You will only have to click on open and in this way the image of the tweet will be added to the story editor Here on Instagram you will only have to edit the image if it is what you want and then click on share

Thus, your Instagram followers will be able to see this tweet that has interested you and you have decided share them through the story.