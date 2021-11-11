Today we all rely heavily on social media to communicate, and one of the messaging apps most iconic of these years is that of WhatsApp.

Through this application you can share a large number of things such as multimedia files such as MP4 videos, images or the real-time location of the site where you are. In this tutorial we will talk about locations in real time from WhatsApp and on how to cancel this type of information.

How long does WhatsApp real-time location broadcast last?

With the function of share your location via WhatsApp You can show a friend who will be visiting your home the exact location of your home. You can choose how long this location will be broadcast in real time, you can choose between 15 minutes, 60 minutes or 8 hours.

After this amount of time passes the location in real time it will no longer be valid and only the latest update will be displayed.

Is the location that is sent in real time accurate?

The transmission of location in real time via WhatsApp it is actually very accurate. It’s just as accurate as when you use the Google Maps app, so you don’t need to worry too much about whether the location is being shared the right way.

How is Google Maps related to WhatsApp location transmission?

The relationship of the location of Google Maps in your WhatsApp is not complicated, since when you use the option to share your location in real time WhatsApp generates a unique search code for Google and this in turn is sharing the data in real time to the chat to which you are sending this information. In this way it stays updated until the time limit that you have set for it has elapsed.

How can you send your location in real time?

If you want share the location through your WhatsApp and you don’t know how to do it, you can do it this way from your mobile device, pay close attention.

From your iPhone or Android

The things that we have mentioned so far have convinced you to share your location in real time through WhatsApp. Here we will tell you how to carry out this action, you have to enter the WhatsApp applicationNow you will search for the contact to whom you want to share your location.

In the writing bar there will be the attach icon which is that of a paper clip. After you touch it, you can press the circle that says ‘Location’ and then you will choose the real-time location option. A kind of map will appear on the screen with a point indicating where you are and the site and time options for this location will be shared.

After you choose the time your location will be shared. You can write a detail or comment for the person you are sending the location to, and then you can click on the send button to share this information with you.

If after having shared your location in real time from WhatsApp and you want to cancel it, you will be able to do it easily. You will only have to go to the chat in which you shared this information and in the message with the location you will click on stop sharing. Now you a warning ad will appear to which you will accept. In this way the real-time location will no longer be shared.

With WhatsApp Web

Unfortunately, at the moment the function of sharing your location in real time from WhatsApp Web not available. This is mainly due to the fact that on your computer it is a bit less safe to share a type of information like this. That is why it is not possible to perform this action from there.