Screen sharing was very complicated and tedious to do, but the community that is improving the Ubuntu experience has noticed this, and now it can be done more easily, since a screen sharing option has been added.

Now in this article we will explain how to do it step by step the way to share screen and you will see that it is much simpler and more practical To achieve this action without having to invest a lot of time to achieve it without errors, let’s get started.

How is your PC screen shared from Ubuntu?

The first thing we must do is log in to Ubuntu, if you have other versions of Ubuntu installed, after logging in, press the Win key at the bottom left of the desktop and in the search we copy configuration.

Now click on the gear that appears configuration, here in the window that opens we look for the option Share being in this section we go to the top right you must activate the share switch, now select the option Screen Sharing, here we confirm the name to start.

Now we look for VNC in the Win search engine and we open Remmina, then in the window that opens we copy the name of the computer and we give it enter and we accept it. This will open a new window, this is Remmina, now we must open the VNC option and We copy the IP of the remote computer, now in the left part of the window all the options that we can use appear. How preferences, screenshots, tools and more.

What does the other computer need to access the shared screen?

When you need share desktop screens for some reason you see why we need to work, access another computer remotely to access the tools of this other computer. The first thing you have to keep in mind is that for this you must have installed a program that allows us to have a remote client, in this case I recommend Remmina VNC.

Keep in mind that it must be installed both on the computer and on the remote computer to which you want to share the screen, you must have at hand the IP address of the computer to which we want to share, and with this information we can proceed to what the configuration is, and thus be able to configure the way in which we will use this tool and thus be able to work with the computer remotely.

Have ‘Remmina VNC’ installed

Now, first you must know how to download Remmina VNC in order to have a program that helps us sync screens in Ubuntu to be able to share them and have access to this computer remotely and to be able to work with these two synchronized computers.

To install Remmina you do not need to have the Root user enabled. We must open the terminal by pressing Ctrl + Alt + T and here you must copy the following command:

Sudo apt update

Sudo apt install Remmina

How to configure the security of the screen that you share through Ubuntu?

Security is always an important issue when we talk about configurations, when you want to connect or share two computers remotely you will have two options to consider, that if we activate them you will have a benefit from each one, that will help prevent unpleasant events.

It is no wonder that many things that are beyond our reach happen. How, for example, that our information is vulnerable to the entertainment or bad intentions of other people. That is why it is always recommended use security parameters In order to be aware of what happens when we share remote uses with other computers, placing limits is always good and more when it comes to private information.

For this we have two options, one is that new connections should request access and request passwords. Later we will explain how to do it and how they work.

If you want connections to always request access

New connections must request access, this means that every time a person wants to access your desktop they must notify requesting access, which means that we must confirm this before the person can enter in this way there is a control on our part, if this option remains deactivated They will be able to access without any problem and without notifying at any time.

What exists the access request In the configuration, it ensures first-hand control of entry and exit of the interactions that our computer has with other computers, since for this request to be approved, there must be a confirmation from the computer to which access is requested.

To request a password

Create or change a password that is requested whenever the other computer wants to access ours for this we activate the option Require Password. This way we can have the security of whoever enters is trusted because this password is previously entrusted to them so that they can access even if we are not present.

Because if, on the contrary, this option is not used, it will be more likely that anyone can access to see your desktop and in the same way have access to all sensitive information stored on your computer. Or suffer from an attack by some malware that is on servers close to your network.

How can you stop sharing your desktop with someone else?

To remotely stop sharing the use of your desktop you must access the activities view. Here in the search we copy settings, then we click on the gear logo (settings) and then.

Share on the side of the window. Screen sharing. At the top right is the switch and you slide it to deactivate it.

In this way, the sharing option will be disabled and it will stop sharing the use of the desktop remotely automatically.