Windows allows you to share your DVD player in just a few steps.

It is increasingly common that our laptops no longer have a CD or DVD reader, something that until not too long ago was unthinkable, but that today we hardly use, so manufacturers prefer to make a more compact and lighter design in their equipment, than to include this element.

Now, there are still operating systems, software, utilities and tools, games, movies and more, that continue to use this physical medium for their installation, so if we need to use them, we will have a problem.

So what can we do to try to fix this problem? As well, we are going to give two solutions to this.

Make use of an external DVD device

One of the simplest options we have to solve this problem definitively is purchase an external DVD player, which is connected by USB to our computer.

These devices are usually around 20 euros and we can find them very easily anywhere, including Amazon.

Share the DVD of a team that we have on the network

If we are lucky enough to have another computer in our network that does have a DVD player, for example, a desktop PC or other laptop that does have this option, we can share it through the network as if it were one more folder.

For it, just do the following –on Windows–:

Access Team or our file explorer Locate the DVD Drive Right click on the unit and click on Properties Access the Share tab Click on Advanced sharing and there activate the option to share with the users we want

Once we do this, the DVD on that computer will now be a shared resource on the network, so we can see and access it from any other computer that is within the LAN and that has permissions to do so.

Related topics: Windows

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Urban Tecno receives a commission.

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe