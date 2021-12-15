The OCU offers you a series of recommendations so that nobody gets your Christmas lottery prize if you have shared a tenth.

On December 22, the expected Christmas lottery, where millions of people hope that they will win a great prize in the lottery, although statistically it is practically impossible.

However, the probability that you will win the lottery is 1 in 100,000, with which many people say that the best way to win the lottery is never playing.

Be that as it may, if you are one of those who always play with a lottery ticket, and above all you venture to share a ticket, you could have a problem.

And so that no misfortune happens to you, the Organization of Consumers and Users has pointed out that when sharing a tenth of the Christmas lottery, a series of steps must be followed to prevent the holder of the real tenth from ending up with a prize that, in theory, was going to be shared.

The organization notes that the typical photo is not enough when claiming the prize. And although WhatsApp messages can be proof that you have been shared a tenth, the data of the depositary, the participants and the participation of each of them must always appear.

They point out that the proper way would be to scan the tenth as many times as players have participated in the purchase. This copy must be delivered with the data of the player who has the original tenth and also with the confirmation of the person who receives the copy that he has actually played that number, specifying the money and the amount that corresponds to him.

That is, in this way, if someone has shared a tenth of the Christmas lottery with you, it is not worth it with the typical photograph that they send you by WhatsApp, If not, a scanned copy in your possession is recommended and also certain information that appears in it.

So don’t hesitate to ask the person with the original tenth for all these tests, lest you run out of the jackpot.