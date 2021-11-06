This function that began as a complement that we had to download from the Galaxy Store, has ended up becoming an extra of the device. A tool that offers total privacy between two users with Samsung mobiles. It is increasingly common for applications to encrypt content and Samsung does the same as long as no one can know what we are sending. It works both through the WiFi network and with mobile data, encrypting the signal sent and received between contacts. Guaranteeing our tranquility at all times.

To do this, he installed the Private Share option on all smartphones together with One UI. Without any difference between some mobiles and others, as well as in the different ranges, any terminal developed by Samsung can offer us that extra that will change the lives of many when it comes to share private files without any fear that someone can see them.

How to use it

To start sharing private files, we only have to have Private Share in the first place. In case your mobile is older and does not come pre-installed, you can always get it from the samsung store and install it safely. Once it is on the smartphone, we just have to choose the item or items to share from files or from the gallery.

Then when you click on the button to send them, it will appear among the Private Share options. When choosing it, the app will open and we will have to choose among all our contact list who we want to send it to. We can even choose a user who has not yet tried this function, who will receive a shortcut to launch it in One UI.

Among the options to share it, there is a classic text message, link through another app such as WhatsApp or bine helping us with a QR code if the other person is with us. Once you receive access and approve it, the private conversation it will go live and he or she will be able to access the secure photo or file that we send you.

Privacy features

You may wonder what this Samsung option offers us beyond sharing the file through another tool. We started with the advanced encryption that we mentioned at the beginning, although however there are other causes that will make us choose and prefer this tool so that the files are safe on the phone.

Expiration date: the self-destruction of files and photos is one of the best functions that we find, being able to limit the time that a specific user will be able to see what we have sent. After that time has passed, it will no longer be available and will be lost forever. That is why this becomes the best method to send secure photos without compromising us.

Impossible to capture: one of the biggest fears when sharing photos, videos or files is that the other person can take a capture and send it again. Luckily, Samsung has thought of everything and from Private Share it is impossible to do so.

Forwarding blocked: obviously, they will not be able to share it again with another person, so we make sure that only he or she sees it.

Private number: even without having the contact saved in the phonebook, we can send or receive items. You just have to enter Private Share Settings and click on the contact number to customize our own, which we can send to whoever needs it.

Protect it 100%

When we use Private Share we run into a problem and that is that the application by default does not have protection with PIN, password or some other security method that prevents someone from picking up the mobile and seeing what they have shared with us. But nevertheless Samsung if who has extra measures that we must accompany if we want to achieve total privacy.

Therefore we have to resort to the Samsung Secure Folder. This is activated within Settings> Biometrics and Security to then choose this app. In this way, only we, knowing the unlocking key, will be able to see what they have shared with us and no one else will even know of its existence even if we lend them the mobile.

Does it work on other mobiles?

Unfortunately this application is only allowed on Samsung terminals with One UI, therefore even if we try to download Private Share with an invitation link or the APK, it will be impossible to make it work. We will have to settle for the traditional methods or opt for one of the alternatives to share safe files that exist, although not with the same advantages.

Remove the metadata

The first thing we must do to protect the photos we share in any medium is to remove the data that gives information about us. Details about where the photo was taken, the date and even the camera settings are stored in each photo. We can solve this with a function that has been integrated into all smartphones with Android 11 or higher. When sending the photo from the gallery, you just have to touch the privacy option and make sure that unnecessary information will not be sent.

Put password

Before sending a file, photo or video, a measure that we can use on Android and iOS is based on compressing the file. With the help of the file manager, in some customization layers we have the ability to compress it and add a key that only the contact to whom we share it will know. A security measures That may seem over the top in some cases, but not when it comes to compromised content there is never enough security.

To help you get it on other mobiles without this option, we just have to download the RAR app or one of the alternatives. From it, you just have to generate new content and select everything you want from the phone memory. Then we choose to protect it and we will be able to Navarro to the desired person, also giving him the key.