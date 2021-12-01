Social networks have become an essential part for most people, with them you communicate and entertain yourself by uploading or observing other people’s content. If you are a user in more than one application and you want to share your videos from TikTok to Snapchat, in this article you will find several tricks.

How to transfer TikTok videos to Snapchat stories for editing?

It may be that you have been using these two applications frequently for some time and you are unaware of some functions that can serve you. When you create your own content to promote your brand, usually you want to establish a form of general advertising that characterizes you on any platform.

In order to meet your needs, many networks have included among their tools the possibility of synchronizing platforms, to boost the career of its users. In the case of TikTok, you can share a video with applications like Snapchat.

With this, you can create content and upload it to various applications without having to re-record the same, you will only make the editing changes you want for each of the applications.

Add Text

When you share a video from TikTok to Snapchat you can make several changes before uploading the material. You can save this content in your team’s gallery for future editing and publishing.

Within the options you have, you can add a photo or video to the story on TikTok and transfer it to Snapchat. Then when you have the material in the ghost application you can add a text no longer than 80 characters.

You just have to click on the T icon and place the message you want. You can then change the size and color of the text by sliding your finger across the screen. You can also place it in a strategic place.

Use Snapchat filters on your TikTok

On Snapchat you have many filters you can use in your photos and short videos for stories. In the application you can use the same filter for different materials, as well as you have the option to create them. This opens up a wide range of possibilities for you.

To use one or up to three filters in a story You just have to swipe the screen to the right or left to see the alternatives available in the application. You can also look for the trending ones to keep up with what others are doing.

Draw on your videos

If you have not used this function yet, we recommend that you do so as soon as possible, because you can give a more peculiar touch to what you publish and gain more followers to your account. With the use of the brush to draw your images, you can change the color of an element within the photo or video.

You only have to touch the scissors symbol found on the screen and then the brush icon. With this you just have to choose the color and object you want to draw. You can even add dark shadows or lighter pigmentation to certain spaces.

How to share my TikTok videos to Snapchat from gallery?

To share a video between one application to another, you just have to open TikTok and play the story in question. Then you have to press on the three horizontal points located on the right side of the screen.

This action will allow you to share the video with other applications, in this case we are interested in choosing Snapchat. This will automatically take you to the application where you can add music, effects, filters, texts, change the color, among other things.

Share to friends

If you want to share the video with only one specific person, you have to swipe up on the camera screen to access the photos section and choose the video you want to send.

Then you must search and select the account of the friend who will receive the material. If you want to send them to several people you can repeat this process as many times as necessary, you can even edit it with different options for each one or apply the same effects to all of them.

Everything will depend on your tastes and the time you have to carry out this process. As each video can include a text, You can add a personalized dedication that the person who receives it may like.

Share in stories

Stories are a section in the application that allows you to add a video that is kept on the platform for 24 hours, all your friends can see it as many times as they want during that time.

In addition, you can add all the effects and filters you want to achieve an impact on your followers. To share the video in a story, you just have to press the box icon with a + symbol to upload the material through this section. You can create this video at the moment, have it saved in the gallery or receive it from the TikTok application.