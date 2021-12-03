Video conferencing is a part of everyday life in much of the world, from business to social. Hence, Zoom has become the world’s most popular video conferencing tool, with great features like screen sharing. Discover how to share your screen within Zoom easily, Step by Step.

In this way, you can share content with other participants in the room from your desktop, be it a document, an image, a video or any other type of window. Know well how this tool works so that you can get the most out of it during your Zoom videoconference meetings.

What should I take into account before sharing my screen?

The screen sharing function is quite useful during Zoom meetings, and although it is quite easy to handle, it requires taking into account some aspects before activating it. To begin with, you must know what kind of content do you want to share, whether it is a multimedia file, a static window or an interactive whiteboard.

You should also consider if what you want to share has audio. In such a case, you must enable audio with video from your computer before starting screen sharing. This option allows both the image of your screen and the sound emitted by your computer to be included when sharing content with Zoom.

Likewise, you must select what you want to share, if you want the entire screen to be shared or a single window; you can also share a file. After pressing the green screen share button, you must adjust these parameters according to what you want to share. It should be noted that in some meetings the ability of participants to share content is limited.

All these options fall into the two sections when sharing screen: basic and advanced. With the first option, content can be shared quickly and without many settings; the second is for advanced users who need to project slides, screen portions, or stream content through Zoom’s native players, as well as video from a second camera.

Does it matter from which device I share my screen?

The Zoom platform includes a mobile application and a desktop application; both with the same functions and versatility. Nevertheless, the interface has slight differences by employing some of your options. For example, the screen sharing function does not offer the same level of control within the mobile application as in the desktop version.

On mobile devices, whether Android or iOS, only full screen can be shared, that is, you will not be able to select specific applications to share, only files. Also, the image quality and resolution may not be suitable for other participants in the room, especially if they are using the desktop application.

On the other hand, screen sharing from the computer provides a greater control of shared content and a better resolution for all the guests. In the same way, you can use the Zoom Web Client to enter a room and share screen from the browser, with the same ease as in the desktop version of Zoom.

However, all devices have screen sharing functionality and you can do it with audio included. In this way, you can take advantage of this option from any device with the same level of performance.

What are the ways to share my screen?

To start screen sharing during a Zoom meeting, you must press the green icon that appears in the application’s ribbon. There, you must select the type of content you want to share and the windows you want to include in the broadcast. Then you can turn on audio streaming and multimedia optimization. Finally, press ‘Share’ to start the projection.

When someone is sharing a screen, Zoom will switch to full screen mode to optimize content display. You can return to gallery mode to keep your vision on the rest of the participants.

Likewise, you have a floating window that shows you some videos of other participants during the screen projection. Depending on the device used and the type of transmission, some options may vary, but everything can be controlled from the pop-up ribbon of the options menu for screen sharing.

Share only one tab

Before clicking on ‘Share’, you can select a specific tab or window you want to project. In this way, the rest of the windows on your desktop will not appear during the transmission of the content. Likewise, you can choose multiple windows on your desktop or tabs on your browser without sharing all the content on your desktop.

Share the full screen in Zoom

If your goal is to show a procedure, you can turn on full screen projection, that is, enable your entire desktop to be shared. The other participants will be able to see everything that appears on your screen and even listen to it. This is a very useful option for teaching virtual classes through Zoom.

How do I stop sharing my screen in Zoom?

Once you’re done with your presentation, you can turn off screen sharing from the options menu tab. A small red label wraps around the ‘Stop’ button, which ends the content transmission and returns to the Zoom videoconferencing interface in the meeting.

If you broadcast only one window when sharing screen, you can also end the projection closing active window. Immediately, the application terminates the transmission and turns off screen sharing.