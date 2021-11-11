In recent years, live broadcasts are more popular than ever to the point that there are live channels for all tastes on different platforms. Twitch is one of the largest platforms in the world and is specialized in broadcasting video games. These can be shared with other applications like Facebook. If you want to learn to do it, here we will show you.

Video game lovers find on Twitch a way to connect with other fans, as well as to watch live broadcasts or have their own channel, the latter being the most attractive because it can become a source of income. Although in its beginnings it was a totally free platform, after it became Amazon began to monetize some of its activities.

Twitch is a great competitor in its field, which has expanded its objectives by including other topics far from video games in its system. However, most importantly, it allows inexperienced in recordings to develop their career immediately, without having to stop to learn about video editing processes.

When it belongs to someone else

If you want to share the link of a transmission so that it is seen by your followers on other networks such as Facebook, but the broadcast is not yours, there is no problem, unless the person in charge has blocked you.

If not, you just have to download the application on your computer, search the transmission by category and touch the arrow symbol. This will give you access to the Share with tab; then look through the options and click on Facebook if you want to make a public call or Messenger if you want to send it to specific people.

Own transmission

To share the link of your own broadcast, you must first install a live streaming service software (the one you prefer) and start the session on Twitch with it. When you are inside the Twitch application, look in your profile for the control panel, this will open a window that will allow you to share the link of your channel on the Facebook platform.

You can put an eye-catching message and post it; then you must open the game that you want others to see and look in the service software menu for the icon: Capture screen to start streaming.

There are two options to put the URL of your channel on Facebook. The first and easiest is to log into Twitch and search your profile: View Dashboard and select Share Link. You can then copy it to the clipboard and paste it into a new Facebook post.

In the second option you can add the link to social networks from the configuration of your channel, you just have to locate the creator’s control panel and in the Channel tab enter the name of the network you want to associate.

If you want your channel to reach more people with whom you can interact, you must make use of advertising tricks in all possible networks. For this there are many strategies that you must take into account to make your broadcasts an important event.

Something you can do is create a striking image with the important information (when, where and why to watch the broadcast). You can also set an interesting but easy-to-get hashtag. In addition, if you have the basic knowledge you can make a trailer that arouses the public’s expectation

What is the role of Twitch sharing?

This feature allows you and your friends to automatically broadcast the activities that both of you are doing, whether it’s watching a channel or playing a game. In her you can have a private conversation, about what you do or any particular topic.

For this tool to work, participants must activate it in their personal settings, then the two users must be on each other’s friends list. This will automatically make the platform grant the action. But if you don’t like to share your activities you can deactivate it.