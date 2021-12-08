Streaming live content is very fashionable, especially with the emergence of platforms like Twitch. However, nothing beats the original video platform, YouTube. With the right tools, you can become a YouTube star. Learn how to set up Streamlabs OBS for YouTube and get direct without lag.

No matter what kind of content you produce, with this resource you will manage to look like a true professional and avoid annoying interruptions caused by lag and other connection instability problems. In this way, you will be able to get the most out of YouTube and interact as much as possible with your community in real time.

Is it possible to do a live without lag in Streamlabs OBS

One of the most popular content for live broadcasts is Gaming, which shares the screen with viewers to show your performance in the game live. The OBS tools are must-haves for screen sharing without lag in the transmission or lag problems during the live.

Streamlabs makes a optimal management of your computer resources to minimize lag, offering smoother streaming and zero interruptions during live performance. In this way, it makes it possible to perform a live without lag. You can download Streamlabs OBS from its official site and start taking advantage of its functions to improve your live shows.

The real-time broadcast that this tool provides for your live shows is essential to grow your channel. A lag-free transmission allows maintain a more natural interaction with viewers and get closer to the community, increasing your number of subscribers and accumulating many more views on your videos.

What requirements must my computer have to avoid lag?

While Streamlabs OBS is helpful, it doesn’t work miracles. To avoid lag in your live broadcasts, the specifications of your computer need meet certain minimum requirements, which vary depending on the kind of content you plan to broadcast. Take into account the minimum benefits before selecting the theme of your live show.

The direct ones about games, or Gaming, they need a fairly powerful computer (CPU, RAM, GPU, etc.), as the camera will be transmitting while maintaining the performance of the game. In that aspect, you can decrease the visual settings of the game to make it more fluid. In Streamlabs, you can configure ‘Encoder Preset’ to manage well the use of the processor according to the characteristics of your PC.

Use OBS programs too contributes to the fluidity of the live, as it allows you to configure its resolution and thus adapt to the capabilities of your computer. Streamlabs OBS is so effective that you can also use it to stream without lag on Twitch, Facebook, and many other live streaming platforms.

Does it matter what type of connection I have for Streamlabs OBS?

In addition to the technical requirements of the local computer, the Internet connection is a key factor for live broadcasts. To avoid delays, you need a connection that is fast and stable, especially if you are going to transmit heavy multimedia content, such as video games, or if you want your live to be in high resolution.

The minimum recommended connection speed for streaming with Streamlabs OBS in 720p is 3MB / s upload. With a speed lower than that, your live will suffer constant interruptions due to lag. You can check how many megabytes is your Internet connection from one of the specialized websites with speed tests.

To stream in 480p, a minimum of 1.5MB / s is required; and to do it in 1080p 60fps, a 6MB / s connection is required. It should be noted that 100% of the connection should not be dedicated live while playing online games. You can manually adjust the streaming quality from the ‘Video Bitrate’.

What are the programs required for a delay-free live?

There are many OBS or Open Broadcaster Software programs, the purpose of which is to facilitate live broadcasts. Streamlabs OBS is one of these programs, which allows you to manually adjust live parameters to minimize the impact of lag due to causes such as low connection speed or lack of resources on your computer.

There is a wide variety of OBS programs available, notably Streamlabs, which specializes in live broadcasts for YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook. With this tool, you don’t need any other program to broadcast live broadcasts. Its functionalities reduce the delay and improve your live automatically.

However, for the program to do its job properly, you must know the technical specifications of your computer and the most recommended settings for each type of PC and Internet connection. This way, you will be able to adjust the settings correctly and get the best possible performance during transmissions.

How can Streamlabs OBS have the least possible lag for YouTube?

To get the most out of this application, learn how to handle each of its options and adjust them according to the performance of your PC and Internet connection. Before starting a live show, you will find a panel where you should pay attention to the four options that are directly related to fluency of the transmission.

The first is the ‘Video Bitrate’, which represents the percentage of upload speed that will be dedicated to your transmission. In this way, you can limit the bandwidth and distribute it evenly with other processes, such as online games. The ‘Audio Bitrate’ fulfills the same function, but limiting the speed dedicated to the sound emission.

The ‘Encoder’ section is one of the most important, because there you select which processor will be in charge of the transmission, be it the CPU, GPU or integrated graphics. Finally, the ‘Encoder Preset’ allows you to adjust the amount of dedicated processor resources according to its power. The default setting is ‘VeryFast’; for powerful computers ‘Faster’ is used; and for the slower processors ‘SuperFast’.