Google Chrome is one of the best web browsers that exist, it was created by the developers of the Google search engine and thanks to free software called ‘Chromium’. Its bookmarks, favorites and download percentage characteristics is what makes become one of the best browsers.

Although it is true that Chrome works better with the Google search engine, many prefer to use another search engine. If you have regretted having Chrome search engine changed read on because next we will explain how to put Google back as the home page.

What is the use of setting Google as the default page?

When Google is the main page of Chrome, the user enjoys much more of the experience when browsing the Internet. First, you will have Google as your default search engine. Second, they will not spend time changing pages and third, they will never have a problem with importing the extensions towards the browser.

Perhaps at some point you may have problems with the operation of Google Chrome on your computer due to another program. However, this is solved in the simplest way that exists, which is by restoring the browser. On the other hand, the browser while have Google as your home page it will never fail.

What steps should I follow to choose a home page in Chrome?

To be able to change the main page of Google it is necessary that you take into account a series of steps within the procedure. This kind of change are made from advanced settings, that is why you must be very attentive:

Advanced configuration

Before we said that the changes are made from the advanced configuration, to access this section you must open the Chrome browser on your mobile:

Press the icon of the three dots that is located on one of the sides of the browser In the different options that will be displayed, select the one that says ‘Configuration’ Inside the ‘Settings’ section, look for the ‘Advanced Settings’ section Once you are located in the ‘Advanced Settings’ section, choose the ‘Home page’ option To finish, place in the box the Google web address (https://www.google.com/)

All the steps shown above are those that must be carried out to place Google as Chrome home page. In case you did not know, there within the Chrome settings you can activate the dark mode.

How to put the Google search engine as the Chrome home page?

Setting Google as the home page is one thing, and setting Google as the home page is something else. By making Google your home page, you are approving that page as Chrome’s default search engine. Now, see how to do this from the mobiles with Android system, iOS, Mac and Windows.

Android

In the case of Android, all that must be done to change home page It’s very simple. The first thing you have to do is open the browser and then:

Go to press the icon of the 3 dots In the options that will be displayed, choose the one that says ‘Configuration’ Go where it says ‘Seeker’ Finally, in the ‘Search’ section select Google as the default search engine

By setting Google as default search engine within Chrome, automatically the main page that you will see when you open the browser will be that of Google.

Windows PC and Mac

From computers that have Mac or Windows system the options for the search engine are going to change a bit, but they remain almost the same:

Open the Chrome Click on the icon of the 3 dots that are in the corner of your PC screen Now, select the option ‘Settings’ In the other options that you will see on the left, locate the one that says ‘Search’, when you have it click on it Then, choose Google as the default search engine and everything will be ready

iPhone and iPad

With iOS system devices, almost the same process that is used in mobiles with Android system:

First the browser must be opened Press the icon with the 3 dots Choose the option ‘Settings’ Go to the ‘Search’ section And finally, you must select Google as the search engine that you will use in Chrome from now on

In case you did not know, Google Chrome browser allows you to block pages that you do not want to know anything about. In some situations, it would be very helpful to learn how to use this feature.

The browsers in which you can also put Google as main search engine are all those that will be mentioned below: