WhatsApp has the option of setting conversations, that is, making certain conversations always remain in top in conversation listIn this way, they are not lost between new conversations, since despite not being recent they will always be visible to the user.

What happens to WhatsApp chats when they are set at startup?

The chats that you set in WhatsApp remain immobile at the top of the chat list, while the other chats change position as new messages arrive, the pinned chats do not change their position within the application without having to receive new ones posts. This trick is useful so that important chats are always on top.

How can you pin a WhatsApp conversation from your iPhone?

While it is known that the WhatsApp application its presentation varies between iPhone and Android, it is also necessary to know that many options change as well as the way to execute processes within the application. For example, WhatsApp on Android has functions that WhatsApp on iPhone does not have and vice versa, although in both it is possible to set chats.

To set a chat within WhatsApp from iPhone, you must enter the WhatsApp application and be in the ‘chats’ section, there you must find the chat you want to set and press the small arrow that is at the far right of the chat and then while pressing, slide your finger to the rightThis will open a small options tab.

In those options is ‘mark as unread’ (in case the chat does not have unread messages), and on the right side the option ‘set’, which when pressed will make the chat go up to the top of the conversation list if it was down, but if it was already at the top, setting it will make it stay there even if other conversations receive messages.

You can set up to three chats to be able to find them easily. Although unlike Android, on iPhone you must set one by one, having a chat set and then setting another, it will be on the one that was set previously, until setting the third that will remain on the previous two.

You may notice that the chats are pinned when have a small stamp or mark in the shape of a tack, while non-pinned chats do not have that mark, so if you want to find out if your chats are pinned you can notice the small mark on them.

How are WhatsApp chats defaced in the iOS application?

Just as chats can be pinned, they can also be unpinned; this will cause the chats that had been selected to stay at the top of the conversation list change their position according to the date of the last message received or sent. So if you receive a new message in the chat you set, it will go up temporarily until you receive another message in another chat.

If you have two or more pinned chats and you remove one of them, the one below becomes top, unless you have decided to remove the pinned from the one at the bottom. In case of having a single chat set and undo the option, it goes to a position according to the last message received or sent, if is one old chat may get lost in the list of conversations.

To remove a pinned chat, the steps are the same to pin it; enter WhatsApp and in the ‘chats’ section, look at the top for the chat you want to remove or unpin and press the arrow on the right side, slide to the right side to open a tab on the left side of the chat, there you will see the option to ‘un-fix’, once this is done, chat will no longer be at the top of the list.

Even if you have decided to unpin one or more chats, you can always fix them again so that they are within reach and do not get lost between conversations, you can organize the positions of the fixed chats to decide which positions they occupy according to your comfort. All chats can be pinned regardless of whether they are individual or group, even those used as personal notes. So you can have your favorite contacts within reach.