The TikTok social platform is a trend for the tools it has to create and share videos, in it you can use different filters and effects, it always rewards its users by incorporating more functions within its application. And we say this because TikTok is not only based on uploading videos, although this is the most dominant function in the application, but with the same app, too you can establish contact with your followers through messaging.

And if any chat is interesting to you, you can pin it at the top of the screen to keep it in mind and not lose sight of it. This function used to be done in the videos and you couldn’t pin the comments, but now, TikTok offers you the opportunity to pin your chats.

Performing this step is very easy and can be done whether you have an Android or iPhone device. If you don’t want to miss out on this feature and take better advantage of the TikTok messaging section, we recommend reading this article.

What happens to the chats that are fixed on TikTok?

The TikTok platform is not only preferred due to the trend of the videos that you can share on your social networks, but you can also add comments and chats. Even if your chat is very important and you want your followers to keep it in mind, you can pin it up on TikTok. By doing this, even if you receive new messages, that chat will appear first, because it has been anchored above. However, we will tell you what happens when you set a chat.

Direct access

Pinning a TikTok chat creates a shortcut to that message and those who enter TikTok will see your pinned message and it will direct them to visit that chat that you want other users to see. This provides the opportunity to redirect or direct the attention of other users and followers towards that conversation that you want them to observe and keep in mind.

Freeze conversations

Note that you can only pin one message at a time, if you want to anchor another, you can substitute the previous one. When you pin a message using the TikTok app, this will appear first and when you enter TikTok you will see that message. Even if you receive new messages, the fixed one will be the first option. This will allow other users to pay attention to that conversation from the pinned chat.

If the chat posted on TikTok is a call to abide by the rules of the application and the consequences of ignoring them. Users seeing this, will withdraw from commenting on something that violates the established norms, so it can be said that control conversations that will be done in the application.

How can you set a chat on TikTok with the app?

When you enter the TikTok app inbox You can organize your messages, send private messages, view all your messages and if there is any interesting and important content for you, you can set it and it will remain as a reminder. If you want to know how to perform this step from iOS and Android devices, pay close attention, because we are going to explain it to you.

From Android

From the Android device, you enter the TikTok application and then in your chats, click on the inbox and then on Messages to see one in particular. To set a message, click on the + icon, then the three points and select the option to Anchor Message. This will be fixed at the top of the messaging screen and will always be visible.

On iOS

Set a chat on TikTok from an iPhone device you must follow these instructions: Enter the TikTok application and click on the Inbox section. You go to the chat icon located in the upper right corner. When entering one of the chats, click on the three points and activate the Anchor box above.

That way, even if you receive new messages, the pinned will always appear first because it has been pinned above. Now you can take advantage of this application, create your TikTok account and enjoy all its functions from your Android mobile or iPhone.