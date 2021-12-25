We begin by entering Settings. Then we go down to Biometrics and security. Now we enter Secure Folder and activate it.

Choose protection

For it to start working, it is fundamentally that we choose an unlocking method to put a ‘password’ to the applications of a Samsung Galaxy. Among the options that we can choose we find: Pattern, PIN or Password. Also adding biometric security with the fingerprint. When we return to the home screen we will come across the so-called Secure Folder and inside, a series of apps, which we can modify at will.

Tapping at the top of the folder, we can choose the applications to be protected or remove some of them. So every time we try to use them they will be inaccessible to anyone, although they will be able to see them on the home screen and even in the application drawer.

However, you should know that when you place an app in this folder it is copied from scratch, that is, it will not have the data that we have been saving. For this reason, it is best to only put the apps, which we can easily retrieve the usage data.

Hide your apps

Security would not be complete if people can still consult applications from other points in the system anyway. One UI does not take care of hiding the applications that are inside the Secure Folder and that leaves us with a serious limitation that has a remedy. We can hide apps on Samsung as follows:

First we delete the shortcut from the home page, you just have to hold it down and drag it to the trash can. Afterwards, we enter the application drawer. We touch on the top three points. We tap on Settings> Home screen settings. We enter Hide options.

With this method we will be able to hide the apps from the home screen, so that no one will be able to see them when you show the phone. However, they will continue to be accessible by anyone, since it will only be enough to search for them for your Samsung Galaxy to display them without any kind of shame. Therefore, the best option will be to also put these applications directly to the One UI Secure Folder so that it requests a password when entering. With this combination, no matter how much they find out that you have a certain software, they will not be able to enter it without the key.

Hide the Secure Folder

Since we are in the flour of privacy, nothing like hiding the Secure Folder once we have all the content in a safe place. This will prevent that even though it is protected with a password, it can be seen by third parties. To do so, we must enter the Secure Folder Settings, and then follow these steps:

We touch on the option to ‘Show Secure Folder’.

Finally, click on the ‘Hide’ button. In this way, the tool will disappear from the home screen and applications.

If you want to go back to enter Secure Folder we must enter as follows:

Access the Settings. Enter the Biometric data and security section. Click on Secure folder.

Help yourself with an application

We may not have to suffer so much to find the perfect way to protect all of our apps. If you have not been convinced by the previous method, you will only have to resort to a third party app, which we can easily find within Google play. So that you can choose better, we bring you two options that are very easy to use, in addition to the fact that both apps are totally free.

AppLocker

The first of the two options is App Locker, one of the most downloaded in the Android app store. With a few steps, it assures us in a simple way password lock all apps that we want from our Samsung Galaxy.

It has an easy to use interface. Of course, the negative side is that, being free, we will find different ads, although we can always remove them if we decide to buy its Pro version. When it is installed, we will have to choose which of the applications that we have installed will have a password to from now on. In addition, within the settings of this tool, we can choose if we want to use a PIN to enter it or if we want to use the fingerprint or a pattern.

AppLock Lock

This second tool, AppLock Lock, has the same function, not allowing anyone to enter a certain app. For this reason, we must also establish a password to the apps that we want to enter within this application that we will download free from Google Play:

In addition, you also have the option of unlocking them using your fingerprint, so it will be up to you to choose what best suits your needs. And, as an extra, it will allow us to activate an option with which someone who tries to unlock our phone and makes a mistake will take a selfie photo.

Inside of the App Lock section It is where we find the applications installed on the phone. Therefore, we will only have to click on the switch that will appear next to each app to enable this function. In the Settings section, we must click on Password and pattern settings to choose the password, as well as the type of protection.