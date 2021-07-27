With the exit of iOS 15 Apple improved several native applications of your operating system. One of them is Apple Maps, which received several notable improvements like– New details in cities and improved driving directions. These news also affect CarPlay.

This app has also gotten a feature that has not been available since its creation but what we did see in other map applications: set a departure and arrival time. This function is really useful when we have a planned trip and we want to have an almost exact forecast of the time it will take to arrive.

In old versions of iOS this function was limited to public transportBut Apple has finally introduced it for the “drive” option. Today we will explain to you step by step how to use this departure and arrival time function.

How to set a departure and arrival time in Apple Maps

As we have already said, the following steps explain how to set a departure and arrival time, both for iPhone and iPad with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 or higher.

1. In the lower bar with the magnifying glass, search or write your destination and do click search.

2. Once you have loaded the destination you have searched for, click on the button where a car drawn.

3. Now, before hitting the «Go» button, press the option “Leaving now”.

Four. Now use the tabs of «Departure» and «Arrival» to set the time and date you want.

5. Click on “Okay” in the upper right.

As always, Apple Maps will show you different options telling you the time it will take to reach your destination depending on the expected traffic for the time and date you have selected