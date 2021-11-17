The personalization of our mobile device is one of the priorities that MIUI has, one of the layers of the Android territory that gives us more freedom in this sense with practically any section. In fact, Android itself gives us the ability to set a custom ringtone on our computer something that, of course, MIUI itself also allows us.

Therefore, it is interesting that you know how you can set your own personalized ringtone on your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO phone in order to be able to differentiate when we receive a call, message or any other type of notification.

How to set a custom ringtone on your Xiaomi phone

Given the amount of options and menus that we find in the integrated settings in the phones with MIUI, It is interesting that you know how you can access the specific settings to be able to customize the ringtone of your device.

To do this, you just have to follow this steps:





Access the settings of your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO phone

Select the “Sound and vibration” option and access the “Notifications” section

Once inside, click on the “More” option and access “Choose a local ringtone”





From this option we will have the possibility to establish one of the ringtones that Xiaomi includes by default in its software but, when we select to choose a local ringtone, We can access either the files generated from the recorder or other files saved in the internal memory of the device to set the tone that we like the most.