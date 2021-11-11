For a few years, Instagram added the use of temporary photos to its functions. This resource is very useful when we do not want to leave some evidence about a compromising image. If you still do not know how to use it, we will explain how you should do it.

How long does a self-destructing photo last when the other person sees it?

If you are an old user on this platformYou should know that from time to time new functions are added to diversify their use. This gives you the ability to generate more attractive content. However, there is always some material that we have published or sent to a contact with whom we are not satisfied, so we try to remove it from the account so that no one has access to it.

The novelty of temporary photos is that you do not need to delete them manually, because they self-destruct. In the application you have three shipping options; in the first, the user can only see the photo once and its duration is a few seconds.

In the second, the person has your permission to see the image one more time, after having opened the photo the first time, so its duration may be a little longer than the previous one. In the third, your contact will have access to the photo for the duration of the conversation.

Is there a way to see photos that have already been destroyed?

Fortunately, if you are the one who sent the photo, you should know that the other person has no way of seeing the image again, unless you resend it. The advantage of this application privacy policy is that you can feel safe using their platform to send sensitive and important content.

This content will not leave any record on the other user’s account or device, or on any Internet site. Another way to protect your privacy is when the recipient wants to capture your image, automatically the application will inform you with a notification so you can do something about it.

This is the correct way to send a temporary photo on Instagram

To send a temporary photo you must go to the chat or direct messages section and select the conversation with the user in question, then you must press on the camera to take a photo or choose one from the gallery.

These images you can apply a filter or place stickers to complement your message. Once you have the portrait, you will see a section at the bottom that, when you click on it, will give you the three shipping options. When you set whether your user will see the photo one or more times, you can press the submit button. Now, you just have to wait for your friend to open the photo for it to self-destruct.

What is the way to activate the ‘Ephemeral mode’ and that everything you send or receive is erased?

Ephemeral mode is a function for you to the messages you send or receive disappear once you finish the conversation. On the other hand, these chats can only be had between two users who follow each other in the Instagram application.

This tool was created as part of the new forms of privacy for your conversations, since it guarantees that your messages, audios, photos or videos are not saved anywhere. For activate it you just have to move your finger on the screen up and will be activated immediately. To deactivate it, you perform the same action again and you will return to normal mode.

What will the temporary photo look like after it is destroyed?

Once your user sees the image, there will only be a circle with the word photo to indicate that they sent a portrait, but they will no longer be able to access it. It is important to mention that this function is not active for the desktop version. So if you want to use it you must have your mobile application active and updated.

The temporary photos mode can be used in a chat with one person and in group conversations. Its procedure to send the photos in the groups is the same as for the chats with a single person, the only difference is that when selecting the friends you can press several.