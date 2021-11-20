Snapchat turns out to be one of the best instant messaging apps of all. You could say that in some ways it is better than WhatsApp because it allows you to send images to your users. without holding on to a maximum size. In addition, it allows them to send filtered videos, including augmented reality.

Many of the Snapchat users who have WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook have wondered if Snapchat can send multimedia data to other applications. Next, we will explain how to send this type of data to other IM apps and how to send Snapchat media files to your phone’s gallery.

How to make Snapchat share photos on other social networks?

Sharing a Snapchat photo to other social networks or instant messaging applications is, to tell the truth, very simple. This option was incorporated recently, so it is normal that you do not know how to use it. Pay attention to the instructions that we will give you shortly. In them you learn to share your snapchat photos towards any other application with an Android mobile phone and an iPhone mobile phone.

With an iOS device

Using Snapchat on an iOS mobile phone is very simple, follow these steps. Open the Snapchat application that you have downloaded on your mobile:

Create a photo from the application by pressing the camera button (If you want you can use a filter) When you finish, click on ‘Save’ (So that the image is saved in the mobile storage) Then, go to the ‘Snapchat Memories’ section of your account Find the photo you want to share Once you find it, press the icon of the three dots Choose the option that says ‘Export Snap’ Click on ‘Export to: other applications’ Select ‘WhatsApp’ Finally, decide to which contact you will send the photo and proceed to send it

These steps can be applied when you want to send other people a Snapchat photo via Facebook and Instagram. The only thing that would change is the selection of apps when reaching the ‘Export to:’ section. It should be noted that if your mobile is a bit old to download Snapchat, you can download Snapchat on your PC to use its filters and other options.

On an Android mobile

With mobile phones have to do something similar to what was mentioned before. The only thing that changes is the name given to certain sections. However, everything is still very simple:

First things first, open the Snapchat app Press the camera icon to take a new photo Upload the photo to your Snapchat account Look for that photo you have uploaded, within ‘Snapchat Memories’ When you see the photo, press it In full view, press the 3 dots icon Select the option ‘Export Snap’ In the ‘Export to:’ box that will appear, press select the application you want and proceed to send the photo

Just in the foreground of applications, will appear some such as Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp. If you want to send that photo to another application which is not on the first list, you will only have to click where it says ‘More’ or slide the screen to the right to view the other applications.

In case you didn’t know, ‘Snapchat’ when handled properly becomes a wonderful business tool. What’s more, many large and small companies are using this social platform to boost their sales and even to sponsor services.

How to send Snapchat photos and videos to your mobile gallery?

If you want to send photos that you have uploaded to Snapchat from your mobile it is important that you download that photo. When the photo is already on the Snapchat platform, you have to do the following:

Enter the Snapchat application that you have on your mobile Find the photo you uploaded, from the ‘Snapchat Memories’ section When you have it, press it Then, press the 3 dots icon Choose the option ‘Edit Snap’ Click where it says ‘Save’ Finally, find the photo in your gallery and send it from the application you want

When Snapchat files are checked it is very likely that you will come across photos and videos that you do not like very much. In case this happens to you, you can delete those stories. When you delete the photo that you have deleted, it will never be visible again within your profile.

As many times as you want send a snapchat photo that has already been saved in the gallery, you just have to enter the gallery, press the photo and choose the ‘Share’ option. Pressing the ‘Share’ option will show a window, you choose the application to which you want to send it and everything will be ready. If you want to enjoy the latest Snapchat features, go to the Play Store to download its latest version.