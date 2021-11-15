The most dominant social platform worldwide is WhatsApp, many use it to share their messages and personal files with certain contacts. Also, this messaging has a security level that protects your conversations and photos. But if you want to know how you can send images with password via WhatsApp using other applications, keep reading this article.

You will see that after reading this content you will be able to protect the privacy of all your images. So pay careful attention to this guide and follow it carefully so that you do not have problems.

What should you know before sending photos with password from WhatsApp?

WhatsApp is the message service that is mostly used to send and receive messages, which is why it is the main tool for social interaction within social networks. Every day messages with audio and video and images are shared that you do not want others to see and that is why you insert a password. But it is It is important to know certain aspects before deciding to send photos with password from WhatsApp.

WhatsApp’s ‘end-to-end’ encryption

This social network guarantees the security of your messages. You must know how the end-to-end encryption of WhatsApp works, this means that the content of your messages will be protected to prevent third parties from misusing it. That is why when you use the WhatsApp application to send your photos and videos, these data are stored in the encrypted service of the social network where they remain safe. Unknown people will not be able to read and see the content of the messages you send. Only you and whoever you send the message will be able to access it.

Avoid sending it through open Wi-Fi networks

Many times when we are in a public place with an open Wi-Fi network, we connect to it to use the WhatsApp messaging. But you must keep in mind that many of these networks may not be secure, because you do not know who is operating it and our privacy can be violated. The content of your messages, videos and photos can fall into unknown hands.

An important suggestion is to connect to a wifi that is safe or use a VPN server that in any case, when sending private files such as your photos, these are encrypted and thus your privacy and security is maintained.

How to send your images with password from WhatsApp?

But, if even taking the above into account you want to increase the security of your messages, you can do so using other options such as being able to send images with a password. In fact, on the web you can get excellent programs and applications to open compressed files or convert files to PDF.

Convert it to a PDF with password

Only whoever has the password will be able to see the photo that is sent by WhatsApp. You must first download a PDF file converter application, and thus access your photos. You will open the App, pressing the plus button, look for the photo from your mobile gallery. Mark up the image and then click on the PDF icon at the top.

A small window will open where you must put the name of that PDF file and the password, you must click on do not compress file to avoid degrading its quality and then touch ok. All the files that have a password will appear, choose the one you want to send and click on the share icon. Then you choose the WhatsApp application and that’s it.

Add it to a ZIP file with encryption

The application of WhatsApp allows you to view files with different formats including ZIP files with password. It is very easy to add and send a ZIP file with encryption to share it on WhatsApp. You must have created your file in ZIP format on your device. Open the WhatsApp application, click on the chat where you want to send the ZIP file, click on Attach, which is the icon of a clip that is in the bottom bar, and choose the Documents option.

There you locate the file in ZIP format that you have stored on your device, click on the file, confirm the action and click on send. The recipient will receive the message on their WhatsApp in ZIP format. You only have to take into account the weight and size of the file allowed to send by WhatsApp.