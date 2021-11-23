One of the most widely used conference platforms is Zoom. With this you can make calls to several people at the same time, and if you have a paid account you can make meetings without time limits and without time restrictions. So that is one of the best options at the time of communicating with a lot of people.

Next we are going to show you what you should do so that you can plan a future meeting, send the invitation to the meeting and how to share this invitation with users from your email or WhatsApp all from your computer.

What should I do to start a Zoom video call from my PC?

To start a Zoom meeting in which you are the host, you will start your session in the Zoom website from your computer. Now, on the main screen you are going to click on ‘Join meeting’. Then you are going to click ‘enter’ and click on new meeting. Then you will be able to press the orange button to start the Zoom meeting and there you will proceed to invite your contacts or you will take the ID to send it por other means communication of your use.

How are other people invited to a Zoom meeting started by email?

If you want to send the invitation to your Zoom meeting to your contacts through your email, you must go to the Zoom page and you will create a new meeting at the top of the screen. After creating the information, your new meeting will have a button that will say send invitation. This will give you a unique address for this meeting, which you will be able to send through options what will it offer you the new tab that will open your computer.

So that you can send this invitation anywhere you have to click on the ‘Copy to clipboard’ button and you can save them, for example, in your notes. From here on you can send it to any email address or friends from WhatsApp, Facebook and other communication platforms.

What are the steps to share the link during the Zoom meeting on PC?

If you are making the Zoom video call from your computer and after you start you need to invite someone, you will have to open a new tab in your web browser. There you will log into your Zoom account again and click on the meeting option on the left side of the screen.

Now you will click on upcoming meetings and will be the invitation link what will you copy and you will send to the contacts who want to join the Zoom meeting that is already in progress.

How do I schedule a Zoom video call from my computer?

If you are starting to use Zoom and don’t know how to invite your friends or family to a meeting, you can see how it is done from here. Since you have already created your Zoom account only you are going to enter it from your browser Web. Now on the home screen there will be a sidebar on the left side where you will click on ‘Meetings’. Now you are going to press the blue button that is almost in the middle of the screen which says to schedule a new meeting, you will click on this.

Now you are going to be in a new section in which you are going to edit the characteristics of this meeting as the specific topic of this. You will also have to enter the time when it is going to start, the exact date and how long this meeting will last.

Where do you copy on the Zoom meeting schedule invitation?

If you are from your computer and you want to copy the link or the Zoom invitation, you have to log in, click the meetings option on the left side. At the top of the right side there will be a tab called upcoming meetings, click it and you will see the meetings that you have already scheduled, but you will have to click on the one you need to send the invitation. After you can click on copy address and you will have the address on your clipboard.

How do I share the invitation for a Zoom meeting on WhatsApp?

Yes you are the host of this Zoom meeting and you want to invite someone after the meeting has started, you can. If you already had the invitation copied elsewhere, you can take it and send it through WhatsApp to share it with anyone you want to join the meeting without any problem.