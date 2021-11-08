How to send files without limits and in a decentralized way with Saturn

As storage, it runs on the blockchain and everything is public. In that aspect, Saturn does not encrypt the files we upload. For this reason, it is not recommended to share files related to anything important except with a more secure option that is using a Wallet.

On the other hand, if we use a web3 wallet connection, we can use our decentralized identity to sign the file transfer. In that case, this application offers us a way to verify the source of the documents. So when sending files, Saturn offers web3 users two options:

Sending files to anyone, and in that regard anyone who has the link can download it. The ability to lock files with specific users. Thus, after sharing the link, the recipient must log into their wallet associated with the IDX account. This means that you can share this information with anyone who has a wallet on any blockchain. What this does is that greater privacy is achieved. In addition to being able to view their history, Web3 users can also review the files they have previously submitted.

This application is a great alternative to send files to everyone. In this way, in a decentralized and free way we will can share large files and photos.

Steps to share files in a decentralized way

This free application for sharing large files and photos has its peculiarities. The first is that it is an online web tool. This means two things, the first is that it does not require installation so that we can use it. The second means that only to be able to use it we will need our browser and an Internet connection.

Therefore, if we want to use Saturn to upload files and share them, we will start by running our Internet browser. All we have to do is click on this link. Then a screen like this will appear:

Now we are going to comment on its most interesting sections, explaining what they are for and that they are marked with black arrows. At the top left we have the planet saturn icon. If we click on it we will go to this home page, it is ideal, to start again if we want to send more files or we have not made a mistake.

Then we would have the section Choose files in which we can add the files we want to share. It does not have to be one, if we want we can add more.

In the upper corner we have the button CONNECT WALLET in which we can use a wallet that works with blockchain and widely used with cryptocurrencies. In this case, the button does not work at the moment and they will implement it later. However, we are going to explain how it would be used once connected to our Wallet we would have the option to fill in three fields:

Title: message title. Message: we could send a text with instructions or explaining the content. Recipient Address: adding an address will lock the file so that only the recipient can download the file.

Finally, at the bottom we have the button TRANSFER, this button will start uploading a file, compress it and generate a download link.

How to generate a link to share files

To carry out the test I have used a 600Mbps symmetric fiber connection. If we do a speed test we would obtain these results:

As you can see, we have a good Internet connection that will allow us to upload files at a considerable speed. The first thing we are going to do is in «Choose files»Select our files. In this case we have added the compressed file REDESZONE.rar of 53.7 MB and a photo of 56 KB. Here you can see that all the work has been done and it only remains to start the upload by pressing the button TRANSFER.

Then we will see that a screen like this starts where the progress of the upload is seen:

The transfer process ends in 9 seconds and then we see a screen like the following one, with a download link.

If we click on the button that indicates the black arrow, the download link will be copied to the clipboard. Then we send this link to another user so that they can download these files.

Download the uploaded files to Saturn

If we want to download those files that have been sent to us with Saturn, we will have to follow a few simple steps. We open our browser, copy the link and press enter. Then we will see a screen like this:

Here what we have to do is press on the button DOWNLOAD ZIP FILE. Then we will see how to prepare that compressed file that we have to download.

When finished, a screen will appear so that we can save that file with a ZIP extension.

The only thing we have to do then is unzip it to be able to recover those files. As for the time that we have taken, it has been 40 seconds, and it must be taken into account that the larger the size, the longer it will take.

As you have seen, this tool is quite interesting to send files, however, if you want to have data confidentiality, our recommendation is that you use data encryption programs such as Veracrypt, where you can upload the encrypted container so that no one can read its content, we do not recommend sending confidential files without additional protection such as that provided by this type of program.