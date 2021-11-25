WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app in the world, we all have it installed, and it is with which we normally communicate with our friends and family. However, it is quite common that you may have to communicate with other types of users or companies of which you don’t want to save the phone number since you are probably only going to write to them once.

The only option that WhatsApp offers us in these cases is to save the phone number, write the message and then delete the contact. However, today we bring you a trick to be able to send WhatsApp messages without having to add the phone number to our contacts.

The way to register on WhatsApp is through a phone number to which the account is associated. It is, so to speak, our “username”. That is why the app needs us to have the number added to our contacts to send a message, however we are going to tell you how you can skip this step.

All you have to do is create a simple shortcut that will not take more than two minutes, these are the steps to follow:

Enter the app Shortcuts from your iPhone. Up to the right click on the “+” to create a new one. You can put the name you prefer above, for example “WhatsApp contactless”. Tap down on Search for apps and actions and type Safari. Now tap on Open URLs. Click on URL and enter wa.me/ Slide the options that appear above the keyboard and tap on Ask every time. Touch To accept and click up on the “x” icon. Click on the shortcut created and write the number you want to send a WhatsApp message to, including the country code, but excluding the plus (+) or the two zeros (00). For example, in Spain you must write 34 followed by the 9 digits of the phone number. Tap on Okay and then in LetWhatsApp will open so you can send the message.

How to schedule a message on WhatsApp for iPhone

If you want, you can download the already created shortcut by clicking on the link above. Whenever you want to send a message to a contact again without adding their number, you just have to click on this shortcut and type the number you want to send a message to. You will be able to talk to that user through the WhatsApp chat without having to add their number to your contacts.

Related topics: WhatsApp

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe