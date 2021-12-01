How to send a voice message in Gmail

Sending a voice message through Gmail is just another one of the many great tricks you can use while using Google email.

Gmail It is still the most used email service in the world, despite the fact that there are other excellent alternatives. But, what many people don’t know is that you can also send voice messages via email from Google, in the same way that you would send a written message.

This fantastic function is a good way to personalize your email and facilitate communication, since the recipients can listen to your audios, play them, download them or forward them as the case may be. And to help you know much more about this tool, in an article we tell you how to send voice messages in Gmail.

How to send voice messages from your Gmail mail

To send a voice message through Gmail, the first thing you should have is voice recording and a Gmail account working. To record the sound, you can use the built-in application of your device and follow the steps detailed below:

Launch the app Voice recorder on Windows or Voice Memos on Mac.

on Windows or on Mac. Then click on the microphone icon to start recording.

to start recording. Click the button Stop, then rename the file and save the recording when you’re done.

then rename the file and save the recording when you’re done. Now, go to Gmail and click the button Write.

Complete the required fields with the recipient’s email address, the subject and the message or information you want to write.

with the recipient’s email address, the subject and the message or information you want to write. After, drag and drop the voice recording to attach.

the voice recording to attach. Alternatively, you can click on the icon attach file to manually upload the audio file.

to manually upload the audio file. To finish click on the button Send.

You can also attach and send your voice recording via the Gmail mobile app.

These methods work well if you just you will send voice messages from time to time, but this can become a nuisance when sending a considerable amount of audios. For these cases there are other solutions such as extensions for Google Chrome, and our recommendation is Vocal.

How to send voice messages in Gmail using Vocal

Vocal is a free extension for Google Chrome that allows you to record sending voice messages through Gmail quickly and easily. Once you install the extension, you will see a small icon with a microphone in the lower toolbar of the email window, right next to the Send button. Then you just have to do the following:

Click on the microphone icon.

Here, your browser will request the required permissions and after authorizing it a timer will appear with a three second countdown on the screen.

on the screen. When the countdown is over, you can start record your message.

Once you’re done, just press the button Stop.

You can listen to your recording in case you have forgotten some important information.

in case you have forgotten some important information. If you are satisfied with the recording, click on the option To attach and send the file.

and send the file. Otherwise, click Cancel or Discard and restart.

or All your recordings will be stored locally on your computer and not on a server.

Download | Vocal for Chrome

The free version of the extension allows you to record up to 100 messages per week of up to one minute in length each one, which you can attach as an MP3 file. If you want to enjoy more features, such as unlimited recordings, unlimited recording time, and a custom message signature, you can consider upgrading to the paid version of the extension.

If you want to improve your experience when using Google’s email service, we recommend that you read how you can transfer your contacts from Gmail to Outlook.

Related topics: Technology

HBO MAX at 50% forever, last hours! to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe