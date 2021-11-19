WhatsApp is currently considered the best instant messaging platform, since it greatly facilitates communication, allows us to organize ourselves by groups and have conversations with many people at the same time. It even has the advantage that in addition to using it on the cell phone, you can also use it on the computer. This application has many interesting functions and this time we are going to discuss how to download and share GIFs.

Where can you download various types of GIFs to use on WhatsApp?

GIFs are images with short, but repetitive movements, that we use to express our feeling and share with family and friends. In recent times they have become very popular on social networks, especially WhatsApp, which has a library where you can find a large number of GIFs that you can use quickly, since there is no need to download.

But if within this option you do not get what you are looking for, you can use the GIF-specific portals, such as ReactionGIFs and Giphy. Although you can also download them from Google, Facebook and Twitter.

All these portals are characterized because offer a free service, from where you can easily download, a great variety of elements which are generally organized by themes such as: Feelings, characters, TV series, sports, etc. Which are available to the public without much protocol.

Every day there are more people use GIFs to express their feelings or have fun with friends, however, there are those who still do not know where to find them and how to use it, follow the steps below and join the fun.

From any browser

To send a GIF from any browser the first thing we must do is choose and open the browser you are going to use.

One of the most used is Google, from which we can send images and it offers us endless options, to use it we just have to:

Enter search terms related to the type of image you want to find.

Once you upload the information select the images section , then within images, move the toolbar and choose GIF.

, then within images, move the toolbar and choose GIF. When the multiple options choose the one you like, hold it down for a few minutes.

multiple options choose the one you like, hold it down for a few minutes. Then, the download option will be displayed, press it and you will have it downloaded to your mobile and ready to share.

Another site from where you can download GIF to expand your collection is Twitter, for this you can use an application that you get in the Play Store or copy the GIF link from Twitter to your mobile and download it.

Likewise, it is very easy to obtain and enjoy the fun GIF we see on Facebook, we just have to take three simple steps:

Open Facebook, click on the link below the GIF.

Once it brings us to the picture hold it down for a few seconds to display the options.

to display the options. Click on download and you will get your GIF to share it with the groups you have.

Through the WhatsApp App

To send a GIF from the application WhatsApp The procedure is very simple, you just have to follow the following steps:

Open the WhatsApp. Locate in your chat list to the person you want to send the GIF to. Select the icon emoticons, then at the bottom of the screen A box appears with the word GIF, which you must press and it displays the available elements, you can also open the search bar and write the associated word and it will show you specific images of what you are looking for. Once you have selected the one you like, click on the image, it gives you the option to write the comment, and then you click to send, and your contact will have received your GIF.

WhatsApp offers you several options to communicate with your family and friends, and one of them is to be able to use it from the computer, however, sometimes there may be some failures such as not being able to download and send multimedia files.

The most common is that it is a connection problem, however, there may be other small flaws that are not so visible and to solve it it is recommended: