Every December Spotify surprises its fans with its famous Wrapped of the year, a fun mix of statistics with the most listened to by each person. And although Apple Music is light years away from offering a similar experience, it also has its “Replay 21”, a summary of the year for those who bet on the Cupertino music platform.

Unlike the summary of Spotify Apple Music has a playlist that is updated every week throughout the year, so you will constantly find different things until the end of the current year, for example, your Replay 20 playlist no longer It is updated, but it kept the 100 songs that you listened to the most during 2020.

The bad thing is that so far Apple does not have a specific date to present with great fanfare the best of your musical year in cards with funny statistics such as the time you listened to music and how much more or how much less it is compared to the bulk of the users.

How to watch your Replay 21 on Apple Music?

It is important to mention that, unlike Spotify, the statistics cannot be viewed from the Apple Music application, for this you will have to go to the browser of your choice and open this link, then you must log in with your account.

This site is constantly updated (as is the playlist), so you can enter at any time of the year to see how your metrics are doing and what changes they suffer over the months.

Here you can see data such as the total listening time so far, as well as the aforementioned playlist with the 100 songs you listen to the most.

Unfortunately, it is not as easy to share the statistics on social networks as on Spotify, but you can share the playlist on Instagram or Snapchat.