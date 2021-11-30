The Instagram platform allows both personal and commercial information to be shared, adapting to all user tastes. But something that has become very common lately is that many users have decided to change their usernames and some do it frequently.

On the other hand, this is done in order to have greater security of their accounts and sometimes avoid that unrelated people don’t find them easily, but there are other users like those who are dedicated to marketing, famous and others who make their username stick for a long time. Now if at any time you changed your username and do not remember what it was like, then later we will teach you how to see your list of previous names.

In what way can you see the names that you have given yourself within Instagram?

Instagram than an application that you can find in your Play Store or in the download application and apart from that you can use it on your PC through the website, you can enjoy the different options that it presents. That is, from your phone or your PC you can make different changes to your personal information in your profile and apart you can also view the history of the changes you make.

On the other hand, if you want to know how to do it, then stay here and we will explain how it is so easy to see the old names of your Instagram account without having complications. We will teach you to do it from your App on your mobile phone as on the website on your PC. This will help you remember what updates you have made regarding your personal information on Instagram.

From the Instagram application

To view the previous names of your Instagram account, you will have to perform a few very simple steps in your mobile application and these are the following:

Enter your Instagram App. Next, go to your profile. Now select the three lines that appear at the top. Once selected, a pop-up window will appear with different options, then select the one that says “Settings”. After logging in, you will access the “Security” option. Once entered, you will select the option “Access data” and a series of information will appear there. Within the options, you will have to scroll up and reach the “Profile information” segment, where the option for “Previous user names” will be and you will have to give the option “See all”. Once entered, you will be able to find the information of the user names that you have changed.

Entering the website of this social network

As for doing it from your PC, you will have to access the Instagram website and start the section with your account details from Instagram. Having already entered your account on the website, the steps that you will have to perform will be very simple and these are the following:

Once you are on the main page, you will have to go with your mousse to the top where is your profile picture and there you will click so that the options can appear. Then you must click on the “Configuration” option that is in the third position of the options.

Having already selected, it will take you to a window where you will see multiple configuration options for your account and it will also show you your profile information where you can change it if you wish. Now you will have to go to select on the left side where the configuration sections are and you will have to find and click on the option “Privacy and security” so that the option we are looking for appears.

After having carried out the previous step, a section will appear where you will have some options and you will have to select and look for the one that says “View account details” which is in the “Account details” section.

Subsequently, another window will appear with a number of options regarding the information changes that you have made in your account and other information from the stories to the ads that you have created. Now to see the names of previous users, you will have to look for the section that appears as “Profile information” and You will find the option of “Previous usernames” and you will click on “See all” where the information you are looking for will appear.

These will be the steps that you will have to do to be able to see the information of your previous user names that you may have forgotten and as you may have read, doing it from the web page is very simple as you would from your phone. Also, if at any time you want to reuse one of the usernames you had, you can copy and use it.

What other information appears when you see the names that you have put yourself in this social network?

In Instagram you will not only find to view the previous names that you had in your account, but you will find other options where you can look at information that you previously changed. Among the other information you will find, you will find the changes you made to the account information such as: Password changes, previous phone numbers and other changes.

In addition, you will find the profile information changes such as previous texts in the presentation, previous links in the presentation, among others. Apart from this, you will find information about connections, account activity, activity of stories and announcements, this is all you will find there.

Why don’t the previous names you had appear on your Instagram account?

If you are going to review the information about the previous name changes of your Instagram account, it may be that nothing appears, because perhaps you never made a username change. Now in the case that if you have changed your username and you see that it does not appear in the history, it may be that the Instagram platform has deleted it by accident.