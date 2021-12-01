The Swedish streaming music company He has launched the popular annual compilation with the most listened to artists and songs during the year, known as Spotify Wrapped 2021. Starting today, users of the service can obtain a summary with the most played songs and the artists who have listened to the most during 2021. Don’t you know how to do it? We show it to you.

Spotify Wrapped 2021 is available for both ‘Premium’ subscribers and for those users who do not have a contracted plan. To access the annual summary, of course, you must do it from the Spotify app on your smartphone. On the home page you will see that a new banner dedicated to the annual collection. When you press, a section similar to Instagram stories will open where you can see in detail how many hours you have spent listening to a song, what has been the most played track, what artists have you listened to the most or what genres you usually play on the platform.

It is also possible to interact with the “stories” of Spotify Wrapped 2021. The app plays your favorite songs, shows details about the reproductions or even games to get it right, for example, which has been your most listened to playlist.

A curious function of the Spotify Wrapped 2021 is that it is possible share a summary with the five songs and the five most listened artists, as well as the most played genre and the hours you have spent listening to music on the platform. This option is in the last device of the annual summary. Spotify also allows you to choose between different designs, with lighter and darker tones.

To share it, you just have to click on the button that appears at the bottom of the screen and select the app. For example, you can post that template on your Instagram stories or share the image on Twitter.

In parallel to the Wrapped of 2021, Spotify has announced which have been the Artists albums and songs most listened to during the year globally. Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’, for example, has been the most played album. While the most popular artist have been Bad Bunny, followed by Taylor Swift, BTS and Drake. The song ‘Drivers License’, by the American Olivia Rodrigo, has been the most played of the year.