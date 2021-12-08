In a written conversation there are several important elements beyond the actual content of the messages. One element to keep in mind is the time a message was sent. Information that we can easily consult in the Messages app on our iPhone, iPad or Mac.

Key information in certain circumstances

Know the time at which has been sent and therefore also received, a message can be interesting in various situations. If we have taken a long time to respond, for example, we can comment on the reason, so that the other person knows that we were not ignoring their message. It can also come in handy when a message is linked to some type of event “look at what they are talking about right now on the Twitch of Las Tallas de Applesfera”.

Whatever the reason that invites us to want to look at the time of sending a message, doing it is really easy. On our iPhone or iPad the steps are the following:

We open the app Posts on our iPhone or iPad. We enter the conversation whose message we want to consult. We slide in the center of the screen to the left.

On the Mac we can follow exactly the same steps if we have a Magic Mouse or a trackpad, although we can also secondary-click on an empty part of the conversation and select Show hours. Bear in mind, however, that the hours will disappear again as we move for the conversation.

As we have already said, the timestamp or the date a message was sent is an important piece of information in certain circumstances. A piece of information that, in the Messages app, is not displayed continuously, to enjoy a cleaner interface, but which we can access very easily.

Image | Tran Mau Tri Tam