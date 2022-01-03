Tonight in the early morning from January 3 to 4, we will be able to enjoy the maximum peak of quadrantids. It is a meteor shower which actually began on January 1 and will continue to streak the sky until Twelfth Night. They may be going too fast to guide the wise men to the portal; But, without a doubt, they will offer us the most magical nights to premiere the astronomical events of this 2022.

Next to the perseids August and geminids December, this is one of the most intense meteor showers. In all three cases they can reach up to 100 meteors per hour. In this case, it is expected that at the peak of the Quadrantids we will see on average a star crossing the sky every four minutes.

And best of all, this year the peak will coincide with the new moon. That is, the sky will be very dark and it will make it much easier to see even the brighter meteors. Now, what do we have to do to enjoy them? Well, basically, look at the sky. It is the good thing about this type of phenomenon, that they do not need instrumentation or previous training. Just patience and, if you are in the Northern Hemisphere, warm clothes.

Where do the quadrantids come from?

All meteor showers come from the remains of some comet or asteroid that periodically meet the Earth on its journey around the Sun and light up when crossing our atmosphere. In the case of quadrantids, they come from asteroid 2003 EH.

All Meteor Showers also have something known as radiant. The place from which they appear to be born, usually a constellation; which, in fact, is usually in charge of naming them. For example, in the case of the Geminids their radiant is in the constellation of Gemini and for the Perseids in that of Perseus.

The radiant of this meteor shower is in the constellation of the Boyero

Instead, the quadrantids have their radiant in the constellation of the Boyero. The name may seem strange, but this constellation occupies part of what was formerly known as Quadrans Muralis. El Boyero is close to the Big Dipper, which is why in the southern hemisphere you will see very few quadrantids.

Of course, it should be noted that, although it seems that they are born in its radiance, they can be seen looking at any other point in the sky.

How can we see this meteor shower?

Although at the peak of the Quadrantids we will enjoy a very dark night, it is still necessary to look for a place away from light pollution. As with any other meteor shower.

Only then can we enjoy as many meteors as possible. This is a bummer if we live in the city, especially in places like Spain; where, in the absence of the arrival of the Magi, the Christmas lights are still on.

The Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias will broadcast the meteor shower live from the Teide Observatory

For this reason, we also have the live broadcast that will be carried out from some astronomical observatories. For example, him Canary Islands Astrophysics Institute will perform one from the Teide Observatory.

Although the shower of stars can be seen throughout the night, it will be best seen well into the early morning, as the constellation of the Boyero will be higher on the horizon. Therefore, the broadcast will begin at 7 in the morning, Spanish peninsular time. The 06:00 in the Canary Islands.

If we prefer to see them in situ and we have the opportunity, we just have to look for a dark place, fix our eyes on the sky until our eyes adjust to the darkness and wait. It is a great plan to do with children, because we can tell them that it is the star that this week will guide the Three Wise Men to their homes. So we can have them excited until what will be the most magical night of the year.