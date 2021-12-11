How to see the Modifications of a Google Document? – History of Changes

Currently, Google Docs is presented as a fairly practical tool for those who need create and store documents of all kinds. Likewise, this platform has been implementing new options in order to observe all the changes made in your documents. And if you want to know how this system works, we will talk about it in this article so that you can learn to use it quickly.

Likewise, Google Docs allows its users to upload, open and edit the documents they require directly from Microsoft Word and grant access to the people they designate. In this way, it is easier for a third party to edit the files if necessary, as long as they identify themselves through their names or emails. The changes or modifications will be saved in the platform in separate versions, offering greater customization by being able to reject the modifications if necessary.

How can you see the modifications that were made to a Google document?

If you are interested in being aware of the changes that are made in the documents of Google Docs, you can follow up every time you need it. Upon entering the platform, you will see different colors for each of the changes made, as well as the name of the person. In addition, the comments that specify the reason for the modifications made in each section of the document can be appreciated. A very useful alternative for those who work in a team, generating communication through the document itself.

Generally, these comments are located in two different places. The first is the one that is positioned right at the top of the document and that allows whoever accesses an immediate visualization. The second is next to the line that is modified, but it is also quite visible, especially if the user decides to review the file in question in detail. In any case, there is also a chat option, encouraging direct communication between all participants or team members.

What is the procedure to see the changes of a document in Google?

With the use of Google Docs, you will be able to visualize changes either in tables of contents or simply in a work diagram. The options are diverse and the user is the one who decides how to modify these aspects that are not to your liking. To fully comply with this, you can follow some of the recommendations that we show you below. In this way, you will appreciate all the modifications made in a practical and simple way or execute the ones you want.

With the mobile app

Thanks to the Google Docs mobile app, you can comfortably observe all the modifications implemented. To do this, you must open the app and touch the symbol of the three points concerning the document you want to view. You will see an option that says Details and activity and at the bottom, you will have to select where it says Activity. In this way, it will be possible for you to see the changes in the Google file quickly.

In Google Docs on PC

Now, to do the procedure from the PC, you just have to open the saved file, going to the box that says File. Once there, you must click on the alternative that says See version history, so that all changes or modifications are displayed made by collaborators. In turn, you have the ability to access more quickly through the command CTRL + ALT + SHIFT + H. Remember that you must have the required permissions to edit the files if you want to access the history.

How to remove someone’s permissions to modify your Google documents?

If you no longer want third parties to modify the documents shared in Google Docs, you can delete them without problem. Of course, you must keep in mind the way in which you initially invited that person, whether it was by email or by direct link. Now, to comply with this, you must choose the shared file directly and you will have to go to the blue button that says Share. Next, you must find the user that appears in the pop-up window with the names of those who have permission to share.

When you see the person you want to exclude from the document, you must click the delete button. You can eradicate several people simultaneously if you require it. Finally, it is necessary to press the Save option so as not to lose any of the changes made. In case you have shared the link, you must open the shared document with people and groups, click on the blue button and then on Change.

Once there, you can deny access to people you no longer want to be part of this list, choosing the alternative that says Restrict. Likewise, from this window you can place the link in a public, private or personalized way. Limiting access to those you consider pertinent. Also, you have the option to change the permissions to either a commentator, editor or viewer, depending on your immediate needs.

What to do to see the history of who accessed your documents?

The revision history allows you to observe all the versions of your documents, be they the originals or the edited ones. If you are interested in seeing who accessed the files, you can go to the file or press the command Ctrl + Alt + Shift + H. In the event that you want to restrict these accesses, you can change the privacy settings through the activity panel, specifically in the alternative that says Show my view history of this document.