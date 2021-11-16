Today, social networks are important in the daily lives of many people, since through them many people keep in touch. While others use them to make your business more productive and recognized through these platforms.

One of the best options to publicize some content is using the pages on Facebook. Thanks to this, many people make videos and a large number of publications of interest to other people and in this way those users can share and enjoy the content that you upload on that page. Here we are going to show you how you can see your page statistics on Facebook to see the reactions and the number of followers you have.

If you are interested in seeing the amount of likes that your Facebook page is acquiring, for this you have to open the Facebook app and when you are there you will have to press on the three lines on the right side. Then you will touch the statement of ‘Pages’, now you will click on the name of your property page.

When you enter the page you are going to click on the three points on the right side and now in this section you have to click on the word ‘Statistics’. There you will be able watch all the statistics of your page. When you are in statistics, you have to click on ‘Like’. This is where all the statistics regarding this are displayed.

This statistic you can observe in a descriptive graph, in which you will be shown the dates on which the number of reactions has increased the most. This way you will be able to see exactly when the number of ‘likes’ on your page increased in the publications you uploaded.

Where can you check the place where the ‘Likes’ occurred?

If what really interests you on your Facebook page is to know reaction statistics you can do this. You are going to go to the publication of which you want to see the statistics of the ‘likes’ received. At the bottom of the post will be the exact number of reactions this post has received. If you click on that statement, the likes of the publication will be shown and you will be able to see who made these reactions.

How can you see how many people indicated that they like your page?

In order for you to see the number of people who have said they like your page, you have to go to facebook app and touch the icon of the three horizontal lines. Enter ‘Pages’ and click on your property page, then you have to click on the three points and choose from the list of options and you will go to ‘People and pages’. There will be all the statistics regarding this.

If you have heard about the like box on Facebook pages but your page does not have this tool, you can add it this way. The purpose of this box is that each person who enters your page can indicate that they like the content that is there.

So that you can activate it, you are going to do this: You have to go to your page and enter the editor. When you are there you have to touch the (+) symbol that is on the screen. Then you will click on ‘Social networks’, here you have to click on the (+) symbol so that it is added to your page and so that you can place it in the part of the page that you think is most convenient.

After you do this, you will choose the language in which this like box will be displayed on your page and now the process of adding it will be completed to your Facebook page.

So that you can see the number of followers that your Facebook page has, go to the section of your page and whatever you are in the profile of this, you have to look for a statement that says followers and you will press it. When it opens, you will be able to see the number of people who follow this page and who are its followers.