Colasoft MAC Scanner

There are tools that allow us to know the IP address of each connected device if we want to make some adjustments, for example. For this we can use dozens of different tools, but there is an especially simple and intuitive one that it is called Colasoft MAC Scanner. Which owes its name, as is evident, to the fact that it is also designed to know the MAC address of a device connected to a local network.

Colasoft MAC Scanner can be free download for Windows computers. And after installation, it’s extremely easy to use. As soon as we open it, we will find something similar to an empty spreadsheet. Actually, this is where the devices connected to both the wired and WiFi network will be displayed, and their information with details like IP address, MAC address, manufacturer and others. For all this to appear, all we have to do is click on Start, to start the network analysis.

Once the network has been scanned, all the computers connected to it will appear.

And we can identify the different equipment by its manufacturer or by its MAC address, for example, in the case of mobile devices, smart TVs, game consoles And a long etcetera. In addition to reviewing the information, we can also export it in different ways, or simply copy it to transfer it to another program in text form.

Fing

Fing is an application that allows us to know the private IP address of any device that is connected to the WiFi network to which the device from which we are consulting it is connected. It is a app available for iOS and Android and that we can download for free. It allows us to have control of all the devices connected to our network, something especially useful if we want to detect intruders or know if someone is stealing the Internet: a neighbor or someone who has connected without permission and whose device we do not recognize …

Fing is a free, intuitive and practical application. You don’t have to do anything to automatically start scanning everything that is connected to the network. When you install the application, it will ask you a series of questions and ask you whether or not you want to register. No registration is required to start scanning devices. Once on the main screen, at the top you will see a button: “Search for devices.”

After a few seconds the application will it will show all the devices that are connected to your network. You will not only see the IP address of your computer or your mobile but you will also be able to see other connections that are connected to the Internet such as your vacuum cleaner, the game console or even connected purifiers or smart speakers. They all have a private IP address that you can quickly check from the app one by one.

Not only will you be able to see the IP but we can also access a file with all the details of the device: brand, range, device, when was the last time it was connected …

From the device itself

The problem with this method is that we will only see the private IP address of each of the devices, but we will not see all of those that are connected to the network as the previous options allow us. Here we simply leave you the steps to open each device and consulting the different addresses one by one until you have them all. It is more annoying but we do not have to install anything but we can automatically see it in the settings of each of the computers.

To find the public IP address we simply have to go to the browser from any of the following devices and look for the web page which-es-mi-ip.net to know. Here it will automatically show us our public IP address or, what is the same, the one that identifies our network abroad. From all the devices, the public IP will be the same and the private IP address that you can check from the settings will change by following the different steps.

From the computer

From the computer we can check the IP address of each device.

In Windows there are several methods to know the IP address but the easiest thing is to do it from the control panel of the computer, for example. We go to the Windows Control Panel and here we open the “Networks and Internet” section. From here, we open the “Center network and sharing”And we click on the Internet connection that is active. Once inside, we open the properties and go to the “Details …” button. Here we will see the private IP address and many other details related to the network connection of our computer.

On Mac you can know the private IP address of your computer, but not of the rest of the devices you have on the same network. But, as in the rest of the steps, we can look at them one by one. To do this, simply go to the system preferences icon on the computer and access the “NETWORK” section. Here we must touch on the “Advanced …” section in the lower right button and open the TCP / IP tab or section. Once inside, we will find the IPv4 address as well as the router data, for example. Keep in mind that the steps may vary slightly depending on the version of macOS you have or if it has been updated.

From mobile phone

On the phone we can also see, connected to the WIFI, our IP address.

If you have an Apple phone or tablet we can also easily look at it from its settings or configuration. We simply have to go to the phone settings, open the “Settings” application and look for the Wi-Fi section, as you can see in the image. The network in which you are connected will appear you must touch on it in the information icon. Here you will automatically see the private IP of that device and also that of the router you use.

The steps are simple if you have an Android mobile phone, although it may vary depending on the specific customization layer you use and its brand and model, but we will always see it in the mobile settings and in a window or tab called “About of the phone”. Although it may vary, we will have to go to the “settings” section of your smartphone and scroll all the way to find a section that says “system” or “about the device” or “phone information”. It will vary, as we say, depending on the customization layer and branding.

In any case, all of them will allow us to access a section that indicates “Status” where we will see details such as the IMEI of the SIM card, the IP address, the MAC address … We go to that section and we will see the IP address of your smartphone. The IP that you will see in the corresponding section that you see in the screenshot, is the private IP address within the network and generally it will be something similar to 192.168.1.XX or something similar. A unique number within that internal network.