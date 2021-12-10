Great news for fans of cinema, series, the best sport, and above all, for fans of Formula 1 in one of the most exciting seasons in recent years. And this weekend you will be able to see Star + from Disney + without having to pay a single penny, with unlimited access to the entire catalog, including live events on ESPN.

Star + is the Disney + adult content service, the place where all the great releases of the great franchises owned by Disney arrive along with the most important award-winning films in contemporary cinema. In addition, Star + also includes all soccer and all sports from ESPN, including some of the largest leagues and competitions in the world.

And yes, when we say free, it is free. Without paying a single penny, without having an active subscription. And without cheating or cardboard. With unlimited access from any device and with all the subscription functions. To try Star + by Disney + you just have to sign up for the service. But as in the previous case, you will have to hurry, since it is a limited offer that only It will be available on December 11, 12 and 13.

What the Free Pass includes during these three days of free Star + access

If you sign up during the free pass, you will have access to Disney + Star + for free, without restrictions and with all available subscription options. This means that you will be able to see the entire catalog of the service, including the latest releases.

In addition, on the occasion of the free pass, you will be able to watch the game of the PSG vs. Monaco of French Ligue 1 and the outcome of one of the most exciting seasons in Formula 1: andl Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. In fact, not only will the final race be available live, but also throughout the weekend you will be able to watch practice and training, qualifying and the big race on Sunday.

In addition, during the days of Star + free, the new comedy series also premieres exclusively Nasdrovia, and other great movies like Free guy, The Night House already the second seasons of Love, Victor, Duncanville Y Solar Opposites.

Original productions made entirely in Latin America will also be available as It wasn’t my fault: Mexico, Alternative therapy, Star + specials. In the first person: Eugenia “China” Suarez ” and the most recent episode of Bios. Lives that marked yours, dedicated to Andrés Calamaro.

The free pass to see Disney + Star + for free is only available in Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Peru.