Emojis are one of the tools for more fun and entertaining interaction from any platform. So millions of users around the world use it to give the right tone to a conversation. However, some users may have trouble properly viewing emojis on their mobile device. But it will be enough to go to the right tools to end the problem.

Why are there emojis that are hidden with question marks on your mobile?

The emojis that you can use in the messaging of your mobile device and even what you can insert in some other web platforms, are stored in the Unicode catalog. This platform encodes these characters and makes them available to each device, even though in each one they look different, the essence is the same.

Each user has particular access to these updates, either through their computer or through their connection. However, it is this same limited access that sometimes causes inconveniences related to the display of the emoji.

Different mobile teams

Each type of mobile device shows the emoticons in a unique way on its interface, even some mobile applications have a particular way to make the user see the emojis; being that some teams can create or customize their emojis. But each of these teams or platforms is anchored to the Unicode interface, where the base of each emoji or emoticon is located, and it is where the new ones are added when they are created.

Consequently, when the Unicode emoji catalog is updated, not all mobile devices add the update immediately to your graphical environments. Therefore, some have access to new emojis while others are not aware of the news. This causes some interactions between these users to result in unreadable question marks, symbols and boxes when one uses a new emoji that the other does not have.

Internet connection

Access to the new emojis is pinned to operating system update of the device in question, and consequently, to the internet connection available to the user. By default, updates to the emoji catalog are done automatically, without the user having to intervene in any way; but it is necessary to maintain a good internet connection.

This could even allow that even when the corresponding update has not been carried out and the user receives a new emoji from another, it can be visible. Thanks to the fact that the corresponding search is carried out in the browser and it shows the emoji without problems. Only some devices have this advantage, while in others the user will only be able to see question marks, blank boxes or dotted symbols.

What alternatives to use to see the emojis shown behind question marks?

There are different tools that you can use to achieve see the emojis behind the question marks on the interface of your device. Some even give you the opportunity to unlock hidden emojis on your mobile device, so you can use them without fearing that only a blank box, dotted symbols or question marks will be displayed instead.

Using Botmoji

To use this method it is necessary that you have a Twitter account, since Botmoji includes an account on said platform that will do the corresponding work so that you can see the emoji that you have received. So, after you have logged into your Twitter account, you must post a tweet mentioning ‘@Botmoji’ and asking the meaning of the emoji you received, which you will have to pay in the same tweet.

Thus, you will only have to wait for the official Botmoji account to respond to your request and show you what the emoji that is not compatible with your device looks like.

From Emojipedia

The Emojipedia interface comprises a website where you you can search for any emoticon that you can think of by entering the name of it. Just by entering the Emojipedia official page, you will have access to all the emojis that have been developed in Unicode and to each of the versions of that platform. So, you can copy the emoji you’ve received and paste it into the Emojipedia search tool to see what it’s all about.

In addition to this, in the Emojipedia web domain, you can see how each emoji looks on different mobile devices or web environments. In addition, you have access to the specific meaning of each of the displayed emojis and a description of the visual aspect in case it is not compatible with the device you are using.

Refresh your mobile device to see hidden emojis

As the Unicode interface is updated and new emoticons are added frequently, it is wise to update your mobile device to keep up with the new emojis. In this way you can prevent your device from showing any emoji such as question marks or small blank boxes.

If you have an Android device, you must enter the ‘About phone’ section within the ‘Settings’ of the device and select the ‘Updates’ section. If your operating system identifies an available update, it will be displayed and you will have to select the option to ‘Install’. Note that you must stay connected to a Wi-Fi network During all the process.

In case your device is iOS, you must select the option ‘Software Update’, in the ‘General Settings’ of the device. If updates are available, your system will inform you and ask for your confirmation to proceed with the installation. To carry out this process successfully, you must stay connected to a Wi-Fi network.