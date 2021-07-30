Undoubtedly Facebook has become one of the most valuable technology companies in the world, this social network has become so popular for all the options it offers to its users. Most of the people go to this social network and stay active by uploading their photos and videos, in order to be in communication with friends, meet more people, enter interest groups and much more.

Facebook offers you two profiles, the business and the person. With the personal profile you can communicate with your friends, publish your photos and memories. The business profile is to advance your business and increase followers. They are different worlds and which one you choose will depend on what you want to do when using Facebook.

This social network is committed to the safety of its community, so it offers ways to increase the security of your account and teaches you how you can create a more secure password, but what if we don’t remember the Facebook password? Do not despair, we are going to see how to see my Facebook password on PC or Android.

In general, browsers offer you the option to save website passwords that you visit, and you can configure this option as it suits you.

In the case of Chrome, when you log into any site, for example Facebook, it will ask you if you want the password to be saved if you gave it permission, it will be saved, so that at another time you have it on hand or simply start directly. Something important to remember is that you must have be careful to save your passwords on computers or mobile phones that are not yours.

To see the password you want to save You just have to touch the icon of an eye, where the password will be shown, in case there are several that are in lists, you must find the one you want to save, place your username and touch the text box next to ” Username ” and voila, the password of your Facebook account has already been saved, you can go there in case you forget it.

This is very common to happen, there are so many sites that we must enter passwords that it can happen that at that moment we forgot to make a backup, we trusted our mind and because it has failed us, we forgot the Facebook password, but there is no trouble, we can see it in another place, let’s see how.

From PC

On your PC you open Chrome, in the upper right side you are going to touch ” profile ” then go to ” Password ” you will identify it with the icon of a key, like what we want is to see the saved passwords we are going to go down and you will see all the passwords that have been saved on the PC.

Now you just have to locate the one of your Facebook account, look for the facebook icon And you give the eye icon and it will show you your password, there are three points that give you options to copy the password, remove it or change it, and voila, you can log into your Facebook account and have a good time.

In the mobile app

You must open the Chrome application on your mobile, in the navigation bar on the right side you will see three points, open them and several options will appear, you will search for settings, then password, you will see the passwords that have been saved, you must go to Password manager To consult, change and delete the passwords that you have saved in your Google account, now you must find the one from your Facebook accountWhen you find it, you open it and they will ask you for your Google account password and give next, now you will be able to see your Facebook login password and log in.

If it happens that the password was not saved in Google, you will have to reset or create a new password, doing so is also easy. I hope this article is helpful if you have forgotten your Facebook password, you know, you can recover them in a very simple way.

