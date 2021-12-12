The LinkedIn network is characterized by facilitate job search completely online for those with professional resumes who need to be recruited. For this reason, it allows interaction with those who are interested in the skills of those who deserve a well-paid job. However, it currently requires a paywall to use it but in this article, we explain how to get the most out of your free account, so that you are aware of who visited your profile.

What to do to see who has visited your profile on LinkedIn?

Generally, paywall users had the advantage of knowing who has been looking at their professional profiles. Something that, in a free account, is a little more limited but in the same way it is not an impediment. Also, if you are looking for work you may want to be aware of this type of news and in this section we tell you how to do it successfully. Do not forget, that on LinkedIn you also have the option to change or deactivate the status of your connection if you wish.

Free account

You should know that if you have a free account in the LinkedIn platform, you will be able to view only at last five people who have reviewed your profile. Of course, to do so you need to configure it first of all. And for this, you must access the configuration and privacy panel. Next, you must select the option that says Display options and from there, apply the changes so that they are public and your activity can be seen. Showing your name and the holder.

Once you save the changes, it is important that you go to the Notifications located in the top menu. When you click there, you will appreciate the list of people who have visited your profile within the platform. Also, the name, the title of the position and where the person got your profile will be reflected. Thanks to this, if you have an attractive profile, you could get the job of your dreams.

Advanced options with a Premium account

Unlike free accounts where you can only see the last five people who visited you, with a Premium account this number is unlimited. Therefore, you can appreciate these aspects in the last 90 days, including all the information concerning the recruiters who decided to review your profile. Now, to know this, you must click on the icon that says I and then on View profile.

Once this is done, a button will appear on your panel with the number of people who visited your professional LinkedIn profile. It should be noted that in a Premium account you also have the possibility of review this by clicking below your profile picture. All of this from the platform’s home page.

How to view profiles of other LinkedIn users anonymously?

If you are wondering if it is possible to view the profile of other users completely anonymously, we will tell you that you can indeed do so. To comply with it, you must go to the privacy settings And below you will see a button that says Profile View Options. From there, you will select the private mode to navigate without being seen. By doing this, you will no longer be exposed to other users knowing that you were reviewing their professional profiles.

What to do to increase the probability of getting a job with a free LinkedIn account?

Although a free account does not have the same advantages as a Premium account, you can still make the most of it to increase the chances of being recruited by a prestigious company. Remember that it is essential that you add your certifications of graduates in the profile and that you follow the advice that we will give you in this section to the letter. Only in this way, you will obviate those limitations in case you do not have enough capital to pay for the Premium service.

Keeping your profile and data updated is a plus for people to contact you immediately. So, you need enter your current area of ​​residence, your latest projects and a recent profile photo. If you make sure to do this, we guarantee that you will get higher views than if you leave your profile incomplete. Also, you should keep your experience up to date if you want recruiters to do not hesitate to consult your profile.

Highlight your skills and availability

On the other hand, it is also remarkable that your skills are embedded within the LinkedIn profile. Of course, you should not lie, you have to place those aspects in which you consider that you stand out from the competitors. Make sure that each option selected corresponds to your strongest skills. Likewise, it is valid that you expose your work availability through a well-structured phrase that helps you reach more recruiters.