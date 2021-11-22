The use of Tinder is quite common; is is a dating app, here you can meet your partner and even friends. When you decide to enter Tinder, you may have some questions regarding how it works or what the dynamics of the interactions are, but it is not a difficult platform to use.

Most common reasons why someone does not reply to me on Tinder

When you enter Tinder and see a profile that you like, the moment of sending a message can be the beginning of a lasting link, but it may happen that when you start a conversation with that person, you do not receive a response from them. It can also happen that the connection is lost through the development of the conversation.

Lack of compatibility

If someone receives your message via Tinder, the first thing that person will do is go to check your profile and see what you like and what interests you; If that person decides not to reply to your message, it may be because they have not found anything on your profile that is what they are looking for in someone or they have seen something that they do not like in your information.

If at the moment you start the conversation you receive a response and you manage to start a topic by talking about yourself and what you like, that person may agree or like what you say about yourself, but can also cut the conversation If you feel it will lead nowhere

There is no connection or hobbies in common

It is not always possible to connect with all the people who call your attention on Tinder, to generate a topic of conversation and a link you will need to find someone with whom you can share likes or hobbies, you can keep trying to converse with different people until you find the right one for you.

You convey insecurity or shame

If you decide to start a conversation, be confident about yourself and the topics you put on the table. Also make sure you don’t seem desperate to find someone, many users find that unpleasant, so trust yourself and that you can generate a good conversation.

You tell your whole story

If you want to have a good conversation with someone on Tinder, generate conversation topics; Engage the other person in creating a friendship through a conversation that is nurtured by both parties. So, let the other person tell you about her tooThis will give you more opportunities to connect with that person.

Recommendations that you should keep in mind to prevent someone from not replying to you on Tinder

It’s pretty clear that you can have a good conversation on Tinder, but to prevent your messages from going unansweredYou should apply certain easy techniques that will increase your chances of someone being interested in talking to you.

You can put the classic ‘hello’ aside and decide to start the conversation with a flirty and clever message, you could start with a ‘Hey! I saw in your profile that you like rock, Me too! ‘, To begin by talking about common tastes, but don’t lie cause you can screw it up. You can start a conversation with an interesting question.

Improve your spelling and writing

Many people find it unpleasant to see messages with misspelled words or confusing phrases; you can practice a bit on spelling and writing to make it look mature and interesting. This trick is usually infallible to win answers, the correct spelling adds many points in your favor.

Interact with respect and education

You can be flirtatious with a person when speaking, but remember there is a limit; Always speak with respect and do not make the other person feel that you are drowning or invading them, nor do you look disrespectful, a malicious word can end a conversation. Choose to be confident without overusing words.

Leave it curious

In a conversation, you can generate interest in the other person by base of curiosity; Tell things about yourself little by little, with the intention that that person wants to expand the conversation by wanting to know more about you and more details about things that you have talked about previously.

What is the importance of having a verified profile on Tinder?

Having a verified profile on Tinder aims to show other profiles that you are a real person and you are not using a fake profile or want to deceive someone; A verified profile is more popular than a profile that is not, it is recommended that you also look for profiles that are verified on Tinder to avoid false illusions or problems.

Not all the people you meet on Tinder have good intentions; as in all internet networks, you can run the risk of finding someone who hides behind a fake profile, so it is best to go to verified profiles. Seeks to generate trust in others by verifying your profile and thus get ‘Matches’.