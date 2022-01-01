When using Chrome we can enable this function by accessing the “Settings” section by clicking on the three points in the upper right. Then we click on “Autocomplete” and “Passwords”. Here we can see at the bottom all the passwords that we have been saving automatically so that the browser does not remember them, as well as the websites to which it belongs together with the username.

When we access a page where we must enter our credentials for the first time, the browser allows us to remember the password in order to save time and not have to remember it every time we log in. Each time it appears, it will be represented by asterisks as a security measure. In the event that we want to remember its content, we can do it in different ways depending on whether we use Chrome, Firefox, Edge and Opera.

We may have our computer configured to automatically remind us of the credentials we need to access a website, so that they are automatically hidden so we avoid having to remember them. However, it may be the case that we do not use this function, and if our password is also long and cumbersome, it may be that with the asterisks we do not really know how to enter it correctly. That is why there are times when we may be interested in the browser allowing us to see them in plain text.

In order for the browser to show us the password hidden between the asterisks, we must click on the Show password button represented by an eye-shaped icon. This will open a new security window with the message «Google Chrome is trying to show your passwords. To allow it, enter your Windows password ». Once written, we will unlock the chosen credential and it will be shown to us on the screen.

Microsoft Edge

Microsoft’s browser also has the ability to show our saved and hidden passwords whenever we need it. To do this we will have to click on the button with three dots located in the upper right corner. Later we click on Settings. In the new window we click on the “Profiles” section in the left column and then on “Passwords”.

At the bottom of the screen we will find a list with all the credentials that we have saved together with the website to which they belong and the username. We only have to click on the button «Show passwords», represented by an icon in the shape of an eye. Finally, a window will appear with a warning message: “Microsoft Edge is trying to show your passwords. To allow it enter your Windows password ”.

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla’s browser also offers the possibility of viewing the passwords that we have saved in it. To do this, click on the three bars in the upper right, which will enable a drop-down menu where we click on «Settings». Subsequently, in the new window we click on “Privacy” and security in the menu on the left. Now we move to the bottom, to the section 2Users and passwords ». Here we click on the button «Saved accounts».

This will open a new window where we can see the saved websites along with the username and password. Now click on the button «Show password» represented by an icon in the shape of an eye. Contrary to what happens in Chrome or Edge, Firefox will show us the password instantly without having to pass a second security check by entering the Windows password. Also, we can copy both username and password to clipboard.

Opera

This popular browser also has the ability to display saved credentials. To do this, click on its “Options” button in the upper left corner and select “Settings.” Then we click on “Advanced” and “Auto Fill” at the bottom.

This will open a new window where we can see the saved passwords along with the name of the website and the username. To decrypt it, just click on “Show password” represented by the icon of an eye. Next, a security window will appear where we must enter our Windows password for the process to complete.

Use the Show passwords option

In the event that we do not save our credentials in the browser, many websites will allow us to show or hide the password at the time of login. Pages such as Google, Facebook, Netflix, banks, among others, will offer us this possibility. This will be of great help to us if we do not want the browser to remember it, but we do want to see it as we wrote it. That is why the process is extremely simple, because the moment we start to enter the password in its corresponding field, an icon with a crossed out eye will appear. If we click on it, it will automatically enable the credentials that we are writing so that we can view it and check if we are writing it correctly.

From Developer Options

Another option that we have available is the possibility of seeing the content of our credentials instead of asterisks through the developer option that is present in the most popular browsers. To do this, it will only be necessary to click with the right button of the mouse on the password field of the website where we want to access. This will open a contextual menu where we choose the option to “Inspect” element. To do this, we simply have to locate the line where it says input type = »password». Here, we must substitute the word password for text. Thus, automatically, the password field will become a text type field and the password will no longer be hidden to view it without problems.

Using an extension

Finally, we can use a plug-in for our browser that will be in charge of displaying our credentials.

ShowPassword

This plugin for Chrome allows us to control the time and the effect produced when displaying passwords in different ways: by double-clicking the mouse pointer, pressing Ctrl or focusing it. Once the extension has access to the site, we can use the saved effect so that the credentials are shown to us when we pass the pointer. It is very simple to use and it is compatible with practically any page that we visit.

We can download it by clicking on this link to the Chrome web.

Show / hide passwords

This extension for Firefox is extremely useful and reliable with which to implement a new option that appears just below the password fields to show or hide the credentials. Once we have installed it, at the moment that we have completed the password field, we can enable it so that the browser shows it to us and we can write it correctly. We can install it by clicking on this link to the Firefox web.