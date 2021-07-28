How to search for old tweets and threads on Twitter

Need to locate a specific tweet or comment?has an advanced search function that allows you to view the history ofeven on a page or other profile.

If you want to see an old tweet but you don’t remember the date or you can’t locate where that thread was, don’t worry we’ll tell you how to search for tweets, threads and comments from a user Twitter specifically, so easy and fast that “scrolling” on your phone.

The basic search function of Twitter great for viewing general content on a topic or finding an account. But if you need to find a single tweet or thread you need the advanced search function.

The good news is that in addition to being accurate, advanced search is very easy to use and it allows you to access specific tweets, threads and comments from a specific user, even on a page or the profile of another user.

In a nutshell, This tool allows you to search the tweets of a single user to find any tweets they have sent. This is very useful if you need evidence on a topic or take a screenshot to share.

To search for someone’s specific tweets andnfind a specific tweet on a page or thread on Twitter, you just have to follow these simple steps:

1. In Twitter go to the page where you want to find the tweets, and write the name in the search engine and hit “Enter”.

2. Give click on the 3 dots and click on “search advanced” or advanced search

3. Scroll down to “account” or accounts and write exactly the name of the user whose tweets you want to see and click on “Search” or search.

4. You will see all their tweets, scroll down until you find the one you are looking for.

Clever! You already know how to search and find old tweets of a specific user including a specific tweet in a thread or a page of Twitter