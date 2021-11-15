Telegram has become one of the most popular instant messaging apps on Android, seen by many as the main rival of WhatsApp. This app stands out for its privacy, as well as the many additional functions it gives us. Among them are its groups, which are something of enormous interest to users. Although many do not know how to search for groups on Telegram to join.

Next we tell you how to search for groups in Telegram, as well as additional data about the groups in the app. Since these groups play a role of great importance in it and it is good to know more about them. Especially if you intend to take part or join many groups from your account in the Android app. Also about the differences between groups and channels in the messaging app.

Groups and channels on Telegram

In the application we find both groups and channels, a concept that a priori is quite similar, but has a number of differences. Therefore, it is good to know more about these groups in the application, as well as the channels. We will know more about what they consist of and their rules, in case you are interested in being part of groups or channels in the Android application. We tell you more about each of them, so that you can see the differences between the two:

Groups

Groups on Telegram are something thought in many cases for friends or family, although the normal thing is that without a group it is public in the app, anyone anywhere in the world will be able to join it. Since we find groups on all kinds of topics, such as fans of a specific game or an artist. The groups stand out for allowing a huge number of people in them, since the limit established in the app is 200,000 people per group.

In the groups in the app there is no administrator who writes and the others read, but everyone can participate in it and write messages whenever they want, have a group conversation. As we have mentioned, in Telegram we find both private and public groups. In the case of the former, only the people who have been invited may enter it, and in the case of a public group, anyone who wants (as long as there is a gap) may join.

Channels

Channels are another of the most characteristic elements of Telegram. Unlike groups, they are something designed for companies or so that they can communicate with a large audience. In a channel there are one or more administrators, who are the ones who can write a message that the rest of the people in it will be able to read, but those people who do not have administrator rights will not be able to write messages in it. In addition, the number of people that can be in a channel is limited, it is less than that of groups in the app.

As with groups, we have both private channels and public channels. In private channels, only those who have received an invitation link will be able to enter it, or if the creator adds us. While if it is a public channel, anyone will be able to join it. If we are in one, we will only be able to read the messages that are published in it, unless we have those administrator permissions. In this case we can upload content, add or remove members, add or remove administrators or even remove that channel within the app if we want.

Characteristics of the groups

Groups are therefore something of great importance within Telegram. It is not therefore a surprise that many users decide to search and be part of a group within the app, since it can be a good way to meet other people who share some interests or a way to have chats with friends and family within the app. well-known application on Android. In addition, these groups in the app have their own characteristics, which are what also help us to differentiate them from the channels.

If you want to know more about what they are the main characteristics of these groups in the app on Android, we have summarized them below. These are features that are currently applied to groups in the app, if changes are made in the future, they should be modified or new features added.

Groups have a unique history.

There are private groups and public groups in the app (when you create one you can choose the type of group it is).

Messages can be pinned to groups so that it is displayed at the top.

The groups are available in the various versions of Telegram (you can access a group on all platforms).

Bots can be added to groups to customize them.

Possibility of sending files with a weight of up to 1.5 GB.

There is moderation tool available for groups.

Instant search within groups (possibility to find messages or files easily).

Answers, mentions or hashtags available.

Smart notifications based on who mentioned or named us or when.

How to search for groups in Telegram

Now that we know more about these groups in the app, the next step is to find them. How to search for groups in Telegram It is a question for many users, who are interested in finding groups on topics that are of interest to them and thus being able to participate in them at all times. Of course, you can only join groups that are public, since to be part of a private group someone who is in it has to invite or add you to it so that you can then participate in that group.

The way to search for groups in the application is very simple, which you can do in your Android app with just a few steps. Within the app itself we have a tool that will help us in this search process, so we will not have any problem in this regard. The steps to follow are:

Open Telegram on your Android phone. Click on the magnifying glass icon in the upper right corner. Enter the search term to find those groups. Wait for results to be displayed on the screen. Click on the group that interests you.

If you have searched for a term in the app and you get a few groups that correspond to that term, there may be one that has interested you, in which you would like to be as well. The only thing you will have to do when you see a group that interests you is click on it, so that it then opens on the screen. You will see that once that group is opened, you get a button to join it. Then you just have to click on that button and you have already become part of this group on Telegram.

From that moment you will be able to take part in their conversations normally, so if you want to send a message now, you will be able to do it without any problem. You can configure the notifications of this group in the app, in case you want to silence them or if you want to be notified when someone responds to one of your messages, for example, which is something that may be more comfortable, especially in groups where many messages are exchanged daily.

Leave a group on Telegram

It may be that after having searched and joined groups in the app, there are some that after a while they cease to interest us or we see that there is little activity in them, so it makes no sense to continue being part of that group. Telegram allows us to leave all the groups that we want in the app, whether they are private or public groups in which we are. So if at a certain moment you want to get out of one, you will have no problem doing so.

If you have made the decision to leave a Telegram group, these are the steps to follow:

Open Telegram on your Android phone. Go to that group you want to get out of. Click on the name of the group at the top of the screen. The group’s profile page opens. Click on the icon with the three vertical dots at the top right of the screen. Tap Exit group.

If there are several groups you want to leave, you will only have to repeat this same process with all of them. It is not something complicated and in a couple of minutes you will have left those groups that no longer interest you in the app. If you are part of some channels on Telegram, the steps to leave the channels are exactly the same as we have followed to leave a group. So it is not something that will present difficulty for users in the Android app.