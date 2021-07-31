How to Search Better in Mozilla Firefox: Expert Tips

We tell you how to take searches in this browser to the next level to find results smarter and faster.

The web is so big that we need search engines, but practically all search engines prioritize their own products in their results, services and advertisements. This makes it difficult to objectively find the information you really need.

Expert tips to improve search and results in Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox is a free and open source web browser developed for different platforms. It is one of the users’ favorite browsers because it uses the Gecko engine to render web pages, which has implemented current and future standards for the web.

And even though FireFox is one of the best search engines, it is still possible to do it faster and smarter. To bring the search and results of Mozilla Firefox at the expert level we are going to use two extensions: InvisibleHand and Giphy. Here’s how they work and why you’ll want to install both.

Save time! InvisibleHand is perfect for shopping

InvisibleHand is a search tool that runs automatically in the background, but appears every time you find the product you are looking for and the result is an option below the cheapest price you could find without itIf you have two browsers, you can do the test and compare the results.

InvisibleHand results also include relevant coupons for the site you are currently visiting, in case they offer any discounts. And also, you can set price alerts on specific items you want to get, which translates into saving hours of manual searching the web by clicking to find the best deals online. You can download the extension InvisibleHand for Mozilla Firefox at this link.

GIPHY gives you the fastest reaction on the web

How long does it take to find the perfect gif? It has surely happened to you that when you find the perfect gif to react to, the moment in the conversation is over. Well, with this extension it won’t happen to you anymore. The Giphy extension is added directly to the Firefox browser toolbar. No matter what the topic or the occasion is, you can save a lot of searching time and find the perfect gif to reply on time.

The best is that you just have to drag and drop it in the conversation in which you are from the desktop, you can also copy the URL link to the GIF and paste it as is traditionally done and to search it is enough to put keywords of the topic you are looking for. You can download the GIPHY extension for Mozilla Firefox at this link.

Another detail is that you will have access to the extension’s pop-up window with GIPHY trends to share the most popular reactions, in case you didn’t know what to share.