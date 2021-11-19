Signal Private Messenger is an instant messaging application, created in 2010 and that has been improving a lot over time, with its concept of high security technology, offers us the possibility to express ourselves freely, and what better way to complement our conversations and messages by adding an emoji, sticker or GIF. That is why this time we will be explaining how to download and send a GIF from Signal, one of the safest messages of the moment.

Where can I download a GIF for Signal from?

On the WEB there are infinities of sites from where you can download GIFs to fill your gallery, and always have the reason you need at hand, among these portals we can mention: Google, Twitter; Facebook, Imgur, ReactionGIFs and Giphy where you will find thousands of images, usually all of them offer free service, have a great variety of funny and reaction Gifs, which you can download in a few steps.

How can I download a GIF to send from Signal app?

The first thing would be to choose the site where you want to download it and then follow the steps established in each portal.

If you want, To view and take a GIF from Google, you must enter the search terms related to the type of image you want to find, once the information is loaded, select the images section, then within images, move the toolbar and choose GIF, Once I know show the multiple options choose the one you like hold it for a few minutes, then the option to download is displayed, you press it and you will have it downloaded to your mobile, ready to use whenever you want.

From Facebook, click on the link below the GIF, once it takes us to the image, keep it pressed for a few minutes and when the options are displayed, click on download.

And from Twitter you can use any of the specific applications to download images and videos from Twitter, that you get them in the Play Store, or copy the GIF link from Twitter to your mobile and download it.

What steps do I need to follow to send a GIF in the Signal app?

Sending and receiving animated GIFs in messages is a very fun way to express our feelings, and more and more people use it every day. Depending on the operating system you have there will be a way to do it. Therefore, here we leave you the step by step of how to send your GIFs

Android

The steps to follow to send a GIF from the Signal application, in phones with Android operating system are as follows:

Enter the chat you want to send the GIF to and select the + sign Press the GIF label, place the theme you want in the search engine Select the GIF you like and click the submit button Done the GIF will appear in your conversation.

ios

Keep in mind that to enjoy the GIF function in iOS mobiles must have a version later than 10.0, since the previous ones do not have it.

GIFs incorporated is one of the novelties included in the latest versions of iOS, and to use it we just have to follow the following steps:

Locate the message application and open or start the conversation where you want to send the GIF Click the arrow button> next to text entry to see additional messaging options Press button A Now click on the four-circle square-shaped icon in the corner Once the list of applications appears, click on # images Now write in the box where it says Search for images and videos, the theme of the GIF you want to get, browse between them and select the one you like the most Once the GIF is selected, click on it to insert it into the conversation, and then press the send button as usual.

Computer

Signal like other applications, also has a version for computers, which you can use identically to the mobile. And to install Signal on the computer you just have to follow the following steps:

Enter the Signal portal, look for the download option and download it on the computer Once installed, open it, so that it shows us the QR code Now you must open the Signal app, on the Android phone or iPhone go to Settings and when the menu is displayed press Linked device, then click on the option: Link new device and on Android phone: click on the + sign, and with this we activate the camera Once the camera is activated, scan the QR code on the screen Then, a menu will be displayed in which you will have to select the option: Link new device You must name the device and click complete the process, and the synchronization of the application from the phone to the computer will begin Once the synchronization is finished, you already have Signal fully operational on the computer, and you can send your GIFs the same way you do on mobile.

The key point of Signal is that they use end-to-end encryptionIn this way, data sent or received from a third party device cannot be accessed. Any communication that is in digital format is susceptible to being encrypted.l be understood image, text, email, voice call, video, etc. therefore, with Signal we can send any multimedia content safely.