How to schedule direct on Instagram step by step

On Instagram that happened and although you could do a live, there was no option to schedule the start. Now, in a relatively short time it has been possible to establish on what date and time the broadcast of a live program will begin. And that is useful to be able to alert your followers and have a better start. Because it is not the same that a notification appears without prior notice that it is being broadcast live, to know in advance and prepare for it.

So, if you are to do direct on Instagram, knowing how to program the start time is something that you should already be clear about. If not, calm down because now we will tell you everything.

How to schedule a live on Instagram

To program a live show on Instagram, you would not need any kind of guide, it would be enough to do a little research within the application itself and surely you would get to know how to do it. Even so, it is always interesting to see the whole process step by step, because you are sure and possible doubts that could appear will surely be resolved.

For all this, let’s see how to schedule a live show on Instagram, a process that consists of the following:

The first thing you have to do is open the Instagram application on your mobile device. Once done, click on the + symbol icon in the upper right corner. Choose what content you want to publish. In this case it is obvious that it will be a live, so touch to select it. Once inside the Live options you will see on the left edge a series of icons placed vertically. Among them, the last one will be that of a calendar. Press it. The first thing you will see will be a screen that will give you the option to place a title on the video. This title will actually be the one that will appear in the Live The following is the start date. So as you will already guess, what you have to do is simply press. When you have done so, a floating menu will appear that gives you the option to set the exact start day and time of the start of the live broadcast. With everything ready, you will see that at the end it will give you the option to share now or do it later. So you decide what to do. Ready, you already have your live scheduled.

As you can see, it is very easy to schedule an Instagram live, but maybe if you did not share the start date of the live, now you are wondering where it is to be able to do it.

If you want access your schedule of scheduled live showsTo be able to share in stories or via publications that you will carry it out, you just have to do the following: touch the + icon again and then go to Direct. Now if you click on the calendar icon again you will see that all the direct ones that you have programmed appear.

If you look closely, these streams will have a three-point icon that will allow you to access that action of sharing as a publication (from that publication you could publish a story to give it greater visibility) and also that of editing.

The option of edit allows you to change the title of the live, also the date and even cancel the live video if for some reason it is impossible to carry it out or you no longer want to do it.

Tips to improve live shows

Now that you know how to program a live there are certain details that you have to know too, especially if you have never done any. Because they are the ones that will allow you to improve not only their production, but also the experience that those who are going to see you will have.

The first and most important thing is to know how followers will be able to interact and other people who access it. They will not only be able to send reactions, but also to send questions and comment. All this now appears in a box on the app screen that makes it easy for you to manage. At first it can overwhelm you if many participants enter, but after a little time you will be clear everything.

In the same way, you also have to know that you can give way to your followers to join the live show with you and participate live. Here you do have to be a little more careful, know how to give way and also how to cut him off in case the situation gets out of hand.

Another interesting detail is that with this programming the live will be done through the camera of your mobile device. If you want to make a much more professional production, using several cameras, mixers, etc., through services that allow you to broadcast on Instagram, you will have to create a live show at the moment. You cannot take advantage of this schedule.

However, although many of us look for the highest image quality, if you have a phone with a decent camera, it will be enough to take care of the lighting in the room so that the quality is optimal.

So now you know, scheduling direct on Instagram is very easy and the next step is to jump into it.