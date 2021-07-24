How to Scan a QR Code on my Windows PC – Online QR Code Reader

Through the following guide you we show how you can scan or read a QR code with or without a camera on your Windows PC. As you will see, it is a process that you can do very easily through your web browser.

Currently there are ways to generate personalized QR codes, now the issue is how to read them, something that we explain below.

Scan a QR code with or without a camera using WebQR

QR codes are everywhere, in fact, you need to scan a QR code to open WhatsApp web. However, we also find use for these codes through our computers.

Undoubtedly, one of the most recommended options if you want to scan the content of a QR code, is using the WebQR web application. WebQR is a website designed precisely to scan QR codes. In addition, you can use the application both with a camera and without it.

Read QR code with camera using WebQR

The first thing you will need to do is access the WebQR website. The first time you access this it will ask for permission to use your camera, simply grant it .

. Your webcam content will immediately be displayed on the screen. You just have to position the camera so that it is capable of scan the QR code.

After the above, in the lower part, that is, below the arrow, the content of the QR code will be displayed, which in the vast majority of cases is a website or text message.

Read QR code without using camera

The process to scan a QR code based on a photograph is very simple. As in the previous step, you must access the WebQR website.

Anyway, this time, you must click on the icon on the right with the shape of photographic camera .

. After doing the above, the page will ask you to select the file. You can do it in two ways, one of them is by dragging the image directly to the website or by clicking on “ Select File ”.

”. If you click on “Select file” you should go to the folder where you have saved the QR code. After this, simply click on the option “ Open ”.

”. After performing this step, the content of the QR code that has been scanned will be displayed on the screen.

Considerations with the WebQR program

WebQR is capable of scanning any type of code without problems. In any case, to access this platform it will be need to be connected to the internet.

In turn, every time you want to scan a new QR code, you must refresh the page. You can do this very easily pressing the key F5, in case you want to scan multiple codes.

What is a QR code?

The QR code gets its name from Quick Response, which can be translated as “quick response” is a new standard as far as codes are concerned. In fact, the QR code is a kind of evolution and improvement over the classic Barcode.

Although in recent years the code has become much more famous, the truth is that its history dates back to the year 1994. As of this year, it began to be used more commonly in his native country. Japan and over the years the code became popular outside the Japanese borders.

Thanks to the increased use of the Internet, the code is increasingly used. Commonly this type of code contains information alluding to websites and indeed, a QR code can be created for a link from Facebook and other social networks. In addition, these codes are often seen in many advertisements, banners, etc.

Fortunately, the code can be read by any camera, therefore, a QR code can be scanned with the cell phone. In turn, as we showed you before, you can also scan and read a QR code through your computer.

Read or scan a QR code from a Windows 10 laptop

If you want or have the need at any time to scan a QR code from your laptop, then we will talk about the best option if your operating system is Windows 10 version.

Install QR Scanner Plus

This is a totally free tool that can use to scan QR codes and also standard barcodes through your laptop webcam. Also among its functions you can decode URL addresses, contact information and emails and it is an application that guarantees 100% the confidentiality of your data scanned through its system. You can get it through the Windows store of your system, it is extremely light, consumes very few resources and is available in English.

How to scan QR code on PC with Windows 7 or earlier

If you still have Windows version 7 installed on your computer, don’t worry, too there is a way to read your QR codes even without a Webcam available, in this case, you must follow more steps, but the important thing will be to solve your need.

QR code reader for online computer without webcam

In this case, the process consists of taking a picture of the QR code you want to scan, and then go to the online tool QR Code Scanner OnlineThere you must upload the image that you took of the code and the result of the code will be shown on the screen, either a web page, contact information or what the person who created the QR has encoded in it.

How can I read a QR code from a Mac with QR Journal

If you are a Mac user, there are also many alternatives if you need to scan a QR code with your terminal. You will only have to install QR Journal, Thanks to its compatibility with iSight cameras, you can easily read these codesYou just have to place the code in front of the camera and it will be decoded without any problem, the reading is extremely fast and it has a fair interface, neither more nor less than what it offers. It is totally free, super light and compatible with macOS version 10.11 onwards.