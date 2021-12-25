Thousands of Spaniards are likely to have been stranded somewhere unknown on the European continent due to mobility restrictions. The pandemic has paralyzed cross-border traffic, forcing a good handful of the continent to pass the Christmas in a culture and language very different from yours. This will force them to adapt to traditions and rites, although Christian and similar to those deployed in Catholic and Mediterranean countries, which are somewhat diverse.

Starting with mere congratulations. In Spanish it is common and we all know it: “Merry Christmas”. But what about Breton, Latvian or Albanian? In some cases the translation may be surprising, since it is not literal (in Italian, without going any further, “Buon Natale” is desired), although in most cases the meaning is identical. To get us out of doubt, the famous mapmaker Jakub Marian has created this wonderful Christmas linguistic map.

Obviously, most of the congratulations are grouped by similarity around the great linguistic families of Europe. In romance countries we travel from the Portuguese “Happy Natal” to the Corsican “Bon Natale è pace è salute”, passing through the Catalan “Bon Nadal”, the French “Joyeux Noël” (one of the rarest variants) or the Galician “Bo Nadal”. Special mention should be made of Basque, a non-Indo-European language: “Eguberri on”.

Things are getting interesting already in the British Isles. To the British “Merry Christmas” (“Happy Christmas” in Ireland) we must add the minority Gaelic languages: “Nadolig llawen“If you stop by Wales;” Nollaig Chridheil “if you go to the Scottish Hebrides; or” Nollaig Shona “if you have to enjoy them in Ireland. A bit further east, in the Nordic countries, the litany is simple:” God Jul “in Norway and Sweden, “Glædelig jul” in Denmark.

Germans and Austrians and Czechs and Slovaks share congratulations (“Frohe Weihnachten” and “Veselé Vánoce” respectively), while Estonian and Finnish good wishes are also similar (“Häid jõule” and “Hyvää joulua”, both languages ​​are Uralic, not Indo-European, and are related). Romania falls off the romance register (“Crăciun fericit“) and Hungary, as always, has its own rhythm (” Boldog karácsonyt “).





In Slavic matters the confusion is much greater than in Latino families. In Poland, for example, it is either “Wesołych Świąt” or “Bożego Narodzenia”. In Serbian “Srećan Božić” or “Hristos se rodi”, while in Croatian and Bosnian (virtually the same language, despite the differences being accentuated) “Sretan Božić”. Belarusian, Ukrainian and Russian also differ: “з Божым Нараджэннем”, “Христовим” and “с Рождеством”.

Finally, three linguistic peculiarities: the Lithuanian “Linksmų Kalėdų”, the Latvian “Priecīgus Ziemassvētkus” and the Albanian “Gëzuar Krishtlindjet”. The list is very long and leaves out an endless number of minority languages ​​still spoken in the continent (such as retro-Romance, Aromanian or Ruthenian, among others), but it is the inclusive enough as to get you out of any trouble if on December 25 you are traveling through Europe. Not this year, obviously.