I am not telling you anything new if I tell you that the price of electricity has been going up for about three months and has continued to rise and historic prices, which culminated in a rebound in September of an average of more than 156 euros. It is evident that it is becoming increasingly important to be aware of the energy consumption of our home. The presence of home automation at home can help counteract the effects of this rise generating a positive impact on electricity bills.

According to the most recent data published on the market study carried out by the Spanish Association of Domotics and Inmotics (Cedom), a smart home achieves save between 30% and 40% energy on an annual basis, since it has technology that can be programmed so that only the light is consumed when it is needed.

There are solutions that adapt to people’s lifestyles, allowing them to create personalized settings for a smart, welcoming and comfortable living space, from waking up to bedtime, without generating unnecessary expenses. That is the case, for example, of Yubii Home, a hub created by Nice, the leading Italian multinational in the automation and smart home sector, which allows users to manage the entire smart home through voice assistants Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri. Hands-free functionality is no longer required; remote management across all smart devices lets you be at home even when you’re not.

One of the factors that benefit from the use of home automation is the electronic devices in our house. The Yubii Home system makes a intelligent management of all electrical loads. With wall outlets and smart switches connected to your electrical appliances, such as your dishwasher, washing machine or oven, Yubii Home will be able to turn them on or off depending on the requirements, monitor and measure consumption energy of these and protect your house against surges.

The air conditioning It is another of the fundamental elements for saving, especially now that temperatures are beginning to drop. With Yubii Home, for example, you can turn on the heating or air conditioning to find the house with the perfect temperature after a long day at work. Also, the automated blind control allows you to manage your home’s energy consumption more efficiently to limit the use of heating and air conditioning, getting more heat in winter and cooler in summer. In addition, the ability to dim the house lights in the morning or turning off the security system and letting the sun enter the bedroom with the screens that open automatically are factors that also condition our light consumption.

A system like Yubii Home allows, basically, that the whole house is interconnected to manage all interactions and daily routines that can be automated. It is a hub that manages and communicates with all the smart devices in the home; receives the data from the sensors, processes them and issues them to carry out the appropriate actions, allowing to manage in an integrated way lights, blinds, gates, doors and windows, electrical appliances, heating, temperature, irrigation systems, multimedia equipment, detection of water leaks, as well as carbon monoxide and smoke.

